(CTN News) – Loneliest Man, SAN PAULO, Aug 27 (EFE).- An indigenous tribe member living alone in Brazil’s Amazon forests has been found dead, officials said on Saturday.

Known as the “Indian of the Hole” because of the large trenches he dug to trap animals or hide, the last of his unknown tribe died of natural causes.

HOn Aug.24, Funai, the government’s indigenous agency, discovered him dead in his hammock.

A Brazilian, whose name and language were never known, Loneliest Man lived in voluntary isolation in a Funai-monitored fores

The man lived on his own and was constantly on the move due to the fact that he lived alone.

In the forest near the Bolivian border, the indigenous man was located 26 years ago.

It was reported by the agency that there were no traces that indicated the presence of other people within a short distance of the hut.

According to Funai, the government’s Indigenous Agency.

The utensils he used were in their usual places, so there was no sign of violence or struggle.

A forensic expert examined the body before it was sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Drones and three-dimensional scanners were used for the monitoring. Loneliest Man remains collected from his hut will be analyzed.

In the 26 years since Funai was first discovered, he has identified 53 huts in which he has lived. They all had a single door and a hole inside.

At least 114 indigenous people live in isolation in the Brazilian jungle, avoiding direct contact with non-Indians.

A small patch of rainforest has been set aside by Funai for his protection in the area surrounded loneliest man by cattle ranchers.

viciously targeted by gunmen” in late 2009.

Indigenous rights group Survival International said the man was “viciously targeted by gunmen” in late 2009.

A road built nearby caused a rise in demand for land for business purposes in the 1970s and 80s, which resulted in the majority of his tribe being killed.

Survival International reports that the Amazon rainforest in Brazil has the highest number of uncontacted Indians.

As a result, many ranchers have used gunmen to kill uncontacted Indians in Rondônia in the past, according to the group.

