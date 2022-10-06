Comic Book Artist Kim Jung Gi Dies At 47

CTN News – There are many artists who spend weeks or months creating a work of art, but Kim Jung Gi only took a few hours to complete.

His incredible speed allowed him to create sprawling, intricately detailed scenes often in front of live audiences. His rapt fans watched him create a fully realized work of art as he narrated as he worked.

CNN reported this week that Kim, an influential comic artist, passed away suddenly. He was 47 years old.

During an exhibition of his work in Paris, the artist experienced chest pains, just before he was supposed to fly to New York for Comic Con.

According to his verified social media accounts, he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Lifelong artist Kim began drawing in the South Korean comics publication Young Jump before creating his own manhwa, a style of South Korean comic called “Tiger the Long Tail.”

In his live drawing sessions, Kim covered blank canvases with impossibly detailed scenes that he drew often without a reference.

Scenes were created using visual snippets he’d collected and memorized. Visual Atelier reported that he improvised about 60% of his most sweeping pieces.

Also, he taught manhwa at universities. As a teacher, he emphasized the ability to ” visualize the moment,” blending observations from daily life with imagination.