Connect with us

News

Israel Rejects Palestinian Sovereignty In Gaza, Netanyahu Informs Biden
Advertisement

News

Japan Makes History as Spacecraft Lands on the Moon

News

UK Health Security Agency Warns of Measles Outbreak in Surrey as Vaccination Rates Drop

News

Police Officer Shot In Wilbraham; Suspect Arrested Hours Later After Barricade Suspect

News

Russian Oil Will Be China's Largest Supplier In 2023, Despite Sanctions

News Entertainment

Alec Baldwin Indicted on 2 Felony Charges Over Rust Shooting

News Crime

Police Officers Tortured Elderly Man into False Murder Confession

News Regional News

Train Operator Killed After Passenger Train Crashes into Freight Truck

News

Due To Inflation, Bangladesh Registers The Lowest Number Of Hajj Pilgrims

News

Elon Musk Bite Shark Tank's Mark Cuban's Head Off - But Why?

News

Prince Harry withdrew his libel Suit Against the Publisher of the Mail on Sunday

News

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani Cricketer, Marries Actress Sana Javed

News

10 Thousand Baht Compensation for Thai Explosion Victims

News

Biden Announces $5B Student Loan Forgiveness for 74K Borrowers, Targeting Public Service Workers

News

A Boeing 747 Crash In Miami Resulted In An Emergency Landing

News

3% Inflation Isn't a Problem, Rates Will Fall Soon, Says Asset Manager

News

Colombia: Strong 6.4 Earthquake Knocks Out Cartago, Pereira

News

Thai Court has Sentenced a Man to 50 Years in Jail for Criticizing Thai Monarchy

News

The 2024 NFL Playoff Schedule Streameast Best Bets for NFC and AFC

News

Former Stewardess of Japan Airlines Takes Over as JAL President

News

Israel Rejects Palestinian Sovereignty In Gaza, Netanyahu Informs Biden

Published

1 day ago

on

Israel Rejects Palestinian Sovereignty In Gaza, Netanyahu Informs Biden

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had rejected Palestinian sovereignty in the Gaza Strip in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden the previous day.

As a result of their phone call on Friday, the two leaders spoke for the first time in nearly a month, with Joe Biden stating that he believed Benjamin Netanyahu could still agree to some form of Palestinian state in the future.

In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his policy of retaining security control over Gaza after Hamas is destroyed so that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty, according to Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Palestinian sovereignty over the occupied West Bank on Thursday, asserting that it was incompatible with Israel’s need to maintain security control over all land west of the Jordan River.

Biden stated after the call on Friday that Benjamin Netanyahu could agree to a two-state solution, which diplomats have considered to be the most effective way to bring peace to the region.

In an interview with reporters after an event at the White House, Joe Biden stated, “There are several types of two-state solutions. There are a number of UN members that do not have their own militaries.”

In a statement released on Saturday, a senior Hamas official dismissed Joe Biden’s remarks regarding Israel’s willingness to accept the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Islamic group’s political bureau, said in a statement that the illusion that Biden is preaching about Palestinian statehood and its characteristics does not fool our people.

The American people do not expect any good from Joe Biden, who is a full partner in the genocidal war.

Netanyahu has pledged to destroy Hamas and demilitarize Gaza after the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel, and he has been increasingly rebuffed by US pressure for a Palestinian statehood plan.

The Hamas attack resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, primarily civilians, according to an AFP count based on official data.

SEE ALSO:

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani Cricketer, Marries Actress Sana Javed

Biden Announces $5B Student Loan Forgiveness for 74K Borrowers, Targeting Public Service Workers

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani Cricketer, Marries Actress Sana Javed
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma and ibomma telugu movies