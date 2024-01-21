Israel Rejects Palestinian Sovereignty In Gaza, Netanyahu Informs Biden

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had rejected Palestinian sovereignty in the Gaza Strip in a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden the previous day.

As a result of their phone call on Friday, the two leaders spoke for the first time in nearly a month, with Joe Biden stating that he believed Benjamin Netanyahu could still agree to some form of Palestinian state in the future.

In his conversation with President Biden, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his policy of retaining security control over Gaza after Hamas is destroyed so that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty, according to Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Palestinian sovereignty over the occupied West Bank on Thursday, asserting that it was incompatible with Israel’s need to maintain security control over all land west of the Jordan River.

Biden stated after the call on Friday that Benjamin Netanyahu could agree to a two-state solution, which diplomats have considered to be the most effective way to bring peace to the region.

In an interview with reporters after an event at the White House, Joe Biden stated, “There are several types of two-state solutions. There are a number of UN members that do not have their own militaries.”

In a statement released on Saturday, a senior Hamas official dismissed Joe Biden’s remarks regarding Israel’s willingness to accept the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Izzat al-Rishq, a member of the Islamic group’s political bureau, said in a statement that the illusion that Biden is preaching about Palestinian statehood and its characteristics does not fool our people.

The American people do not expect any good from Joe Biden, who is a full partner in the genocidal war.

Netanyahu has pledged to destroy Hamas and demilitarize Gaza after the Palestinian group’s October 7 attack on Israel, and he has been increasingly rebuffed by US pressure for a Palestinian statehood plan.

The Hamas attack resulted in the death of about 1,140 people, primarily civilians, according to an AFP count based on official data.

SEE ALSO:

Shoaib Malik, a Pakistani Cricketer, Marries Actress Sana Javed