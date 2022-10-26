Woman Accused of Swindling Bt50 Million from Missing Real Estate Tycoon

The son of a real estate tycoon has asked police to investigate a woman he says stole Bt50 million from his father and is now missing. Mr. Supachoke Supabundit said the woman, popularly known as “Ying Kai,” had a shady background and had previously made news for suspected crimes.

Ying Kai has denied the son’s accusations claiming that her new husband of 6 months, Mr. Surachai Supabundit,75 signed over his riches to her “over love”.

Ms. Saranya Uppatasanti, 65, aka “Ying Kai,” chairperson of Wang Hin Residence Co and Khao Yai Sweet Co, arrived at the Central Investigation Police Bureau’s complaints center on Tuesday to present her evidence.

She was there to demonstrate her innocence, she explained.

Supachoke Supabundit, her husband’s son, has accused her of stealing money from his father, a successful real estate businessman and lawyer who appears to have vanished.

Real Estate Tycoon Missing

Ms. Saranya requested that the CSD police assist her in locating her new husband so that he could reveal the truth about his assets.

Mr. Supachoke, who works in real estate, submitted a complaint with the CSD on Friday, requesting that they investigate a group of persons he claims swindled his 75-year-old real estate tycoon father into transferring Bt50 million of assets to a woman he had just recently met.

Kiattikhun Tonyang, the woman’s lawyer, said his client had evidence to refute the charges, which he said were false.

His client wished to communicate with Mr. Surachai via the media, urging him to come forward and reveal the truth about the money.

The lawyer stated that the primary motive for his visit to CSD police was to request assistance locating Mr. Surachai.

Her lawyer stated that his client would pursue justice through the courts if the police couldn’t find the 75-year-old real estate businessman to clear her name.

He stated that Ms. Saranya was disturbed and concerned about the son’s attempts to uncover her history.

He claimed everyone makes mistakes, but the courts ruled on her previous instances.

According to the lawyer, Ms. Saranya, Mr. Surachai’s legal wife, is requesting CSD police to assist her in finding her missing husband and telling him to confess the truth.

Woman in Black

Ms. Saranya declined to comment further on the claims. She claimed she wore a black mourning gown to the CSD police station because the media were digging into her history even though the cases against her were dismissed.

She argued that the previous claims against her were false. She had always done good, yet some individuals wished to harm her.

The 65-year-old woman stated that once the police resolved this problem, she would shave her head and become a nun for good.

She stated that she was now unaware of her husband’s location.

Ying Kai said she provided papers to the CSD police to demonstrate her innocence of the claims. She explained that Mr. Surachai wrote all of the documents because he anticipated what would happen in the future.

She said that the assets given to her by Mr. Surachai were a sign of his affection.

On Tuesday, Ms. Saranya told Thairath News that she had known Mr. Surachai since April of this year. They met through a real estate broker. Their friendship grew, and the 75-year-old real estate developer paid her frequent visits.

On June 2, they held an engagement ceremony at Wat Traimit Wittharamvoraviharn, which 10 people attended. Mr. Surachai gave her a 3-carat diamond ring and a 100 million baht check. He eventually moved in with her, according to Ms. Saranya.

She said Mr. Surachai urged her to divorce her current spouse, a police officer, and marry him on July 27.

The same day she completed her divorce, she registered her marriage with Mr. Surachai. Mr. Surachai, she said, was a consenting participant in their marriage.

Sentenced Under Another Name

According to Thairath News, she could not cash the Bt10 million check and allegedly instructed her husband to go to the bank and cash the check for her. However, he told her to hold onto it and that he would give her the money after selling some assets.

Thairath News investigative journalists say Ms. Saranya knows a lot of powerful people, both in uniform and in the mafia. She has previously changed her name multiple times.

Monta Yokrattanakan was her previous name.

On October 19, 2017, Ms. Monta was sentenced to three years in prison for human trafficking and ordered to pay Bt 590,007 to a young woman forced to serve as her maid.

She was accused of coercing three women to serve as her maids without pay from June 2006 until October 2010. She was also accused of threatening one woman’s parents with legal action if she refused to work for her.

The Appeal Court cleared her of the human trafficking charge and released from prison in February 2019, finding no proof that she coerced a girl to serve as her maid.