Most Affordable Things to Do in Thailand in 2022

Thailand is located in Southeast Asia. It is a wonderful country that is rich in diverse attractions and cultural heritage. Summer-loving visitors will enjoy lots of fun in Thailand as it is home to breathtaking beaches. Railay Beach in Krabi, Kanta Beach in Koh Lanta, and Kata and Patong beaches in Phuket, among others, are available to pick from.

Aside from these amazing beaches, Thailand also features holy temples and stunning palaces that are worth your time as well as a visit. For visitors who are into some luxurious attractions, the capital city of Thailand, popularly known as Bangkok, awaits them with its urbanized metropolis that is full of excellent dining spots, high-end boutiques, and state-of-the-art recreational destinations.

With all these amazing features, Thailand is also a perfect destination for couples. Are you planning to visit this Land of Smiles in the near future? Here is a comprehensive list of the most unusual experiences that you must have in Thailand.

Eat Birds Nest Soup

Since Thailand is famous for its varied cuisine, starting with something special on its food menu is crucial. The Birds nest soup is a Chinese-designed dish, but also it is incredibly popular among the locals in Thailand.

While getting to the locals that love the bird’s nest soup isn’t easy, as most of them live in remote areas, you can meet them in Bangkok. Nam Sing restaurant in Chinatown should be your next destination if you want to enjoy the Birds Nest Soup and have unusual experiences in the world.

Get a Thai Massage in Thailand



Located next to the Grand Palace, Wat Pho offers unusual cultural experiences. Wat Pho is among the first and oldest schools of traditional Thai medicine in Thailand. Popularly known as the ancestor of Thai Massage, Wat Pho is the best venue for tourists who feel a little travel-weary and tired. If you want to ease the fatigue of your long journey, you can get a Thai Massage at Wat Pho.

Drive an ATV Across Mountains in Northern Thailand

Located in northern Thailand, the Chiang Rai Mountains feature many streams that offer an ideal environment for driving ATVs in muddy forests. The friendly coach will take you through rugged paths and muddy mountain tracks, helping you to enjoy unusual life experiences of cross-country travel while at the same time enjoying northern Taipei’s beautiful natural scenery.

An ATV is simply the short form of an All-Terrain Vehicle, which is an off-road vehicle. With this machine, you can travel across any terrain, including areas and conditions where ordinary vehicles struggle to progress. Practical and simple, with good cross-country performance, an ATV is ready for anything.

Join the Full Moon Party in Paan Island

Unusual experiences are numerous if you visit Thailand. Paan Island is situated between Koh Tao Island and Samui Island is home to one of the biggest wild parties in the world. Known as the Full Moon, the party takes place on the 15th day of every lunar month.

The party always includes thousands of people who gather at the popular Moon Beach in Haad Rin Bay.

These people gather to listen to rock and roll, set off fireworks, drink, and party all night. If you have a partner, you should remember to book boat tickets and accommodation in advance. If your trip doesn’t coincide with the party, there are still many other events to attend, including the likes of the Falling Moon Party, the Half Moon Party, and the Black Moon Party. On top of these parties, there are many waterfalls on the Island, and lots of amazing beaches are worth exploring.

Interact with Elephants

In Thailand, many elephants are living in peace with the locals in the forests and mountains. There are numerous elephant training camps around Phuket, Chiang Mai, and lots of other locations. Couples and friends can have unusual experiences interacting with these charming and gentle animals.

Final Thoughts

So there you have some of the things that can allow you to enjoy unusual experiences in the world. Let it never be said that couples, friends, or individuals cannot have an unforgettable time in this country. In this article, we have thrown many options at you.

We are sure that you will find these things amazing and interesting to do in Thailand. Leave a comment to allow us to improve your knowledge about the things that you can do and enjoy in this great country.