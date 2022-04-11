Government to Sell Lottery Tickets for 80 Baht Via the Pao Tang Mobile App

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Sunday that the Government Lottery Office (GLO) will offer lottery tickets through the Pao Tang mobile app for 80 baht each in a bid to keep the price of tickets down.

Following the government’s crackdown on Blue Dragon Lottery and Kong Salak Plus, suspected of selling lottery tickets at inflated prices, the announcement comes as a follow-up to those actions.

Those who wish to buy lottery tickets for the draw on June 16 will soon be able to do so through the app. This is according to Anucha Nakasai, who leads a government committee investigating overpriced tickets. Tickets for that draw have not yet been announced.

He said by using the application, not only will consumers be able to buy tickets at the official retail price of 80 baht a piece, but they can also opt for a cashless payment to make the purchase.

Record of Lottery Tickets

The application, which was developed by Krung Thai Bank, is also secure encrypted, requiring users to key in a password before a transaction can be completed. The developers claim that 40 million people have downloaded the app.

According to him, the platform will also record a ticket holder’s purchase history and notify him or her if their number is drawn.

The government will also consider setting up official booths in every district of each province in order to reduce the average price of lottery tickets.

In addition, the authorities will review over 9,000 contracts with lottery agents nationwide and the crackdown on any agents found to be selling tickets at irregular prices, he said.

According to Mr. Anucha, the committee will make a number of recommendations directly to the cabinet.