(CTN News) – During the briefing given by an official from the United States Treasury Department on Tuesday, shortly after returning from a mission to Ukraine, a Treasury Department official described the resiliency of a nation whose economy has done well in the wake of Russia’s invasion.

The official was discussing Ukraine. In addition, the official stated that the United States and its partners are providing budgetary support to assist the nation in reducing corruption and increasing transparency.

This occurs at a time when Ukraine is endeavoring to become a member of NATO, but has been unable to do so in part due to misconduct within the administration.

This is the moment when he makes his Treasury statements.

Transparency International has assigned Ukraine a low ranking of 122nd on its Corruption Perceptions Index of countries. This suggests that corruption is not a significant issue in Ukraine.

Brent Neiman, the deputy undersecretary for international finance, declared in a speech that Ukraine, which receives financial assistance from the United States and other allies, must implement reforms to “minimize the probability of conflicts of interest and corruption.” In reference to Ukraine’s financial assistance from the United States and other nations, Neiman’s statement was made.

During an interview with the Atlantic Council think firm, Neiman Treasury addressed the favorable macroeconomic indicators that have been observed.

These indicators encompass the registration of new businesses, the relocation of trade routes to the Danube river, and the restoration of train passenger levels to their pre-conflict levels. Neiman’s remarks were directed toward the favorable macroeconomic indicators.

Nevertheless, the National Bank of Ukraine’s growth forecast for 2024 was subsequently revised downward to 3%. This occurred subsequent to the forecast’s initial release. Additionally, manufacturing facilities that are located in areas with a high population density are susceptible to missile attacks, as per Neiman.

The Council on Foreign Relations has estimated that the United States of America has donated approximately $175 billion to Ukraine.

Neiman presented a synopsis of Ukraine’s anti-corruption measures. These measures encompass the obligation for public office holders to disclose their asset holdings, the safeguarding of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Ukraine from political pressure, and the enhancement of corporate governance at state-owned firms.

A statement issued by Treasury Neiman stated that, “To be clear.

I believe that the United States and the international community should help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s barbaric attacks even if there were no scope for Ukraine to make these kinds of reforms.” Concurrently, this presents a substantial opportunity to offer Ukraine support in attaining both of these goals.

In light of this, the financial assistance being Treasury provided by the United States of America, Europe, and the International Financial Institutions is intended to facilitate the implementation of a number of adjustments that are deemed to be of high priority.

Before Kyiv can achieve its objective of joining the blocs, it must implement significant anti-corruption measures to satisfy the requirements of both the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In an endeavor to eradicate corruption, Treasury Ukraine has implemented a dragnet over the past two years. Key officials, including the chief prosecutor, the minister of defense, and the chief of intelligence, have been terminated as a result of this dragnet.

The current President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was elected in 2019 on a platform that prioritized the eradication of corruption in its entirety.

The recent termination of Ivan Bakanov, who had previously served as the chief of the State Security Service, in July 2022, has been cited by Zelenskyy and his advisers as evidence of their efforts to combat corruption. Bakanov had been terminated from his role as deputy director of the State Security Service.

