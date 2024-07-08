(CTN News) – The French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced on Monday that he will step down from his position in light of the early poll results that showed his centrist Ensemble party and its partners finishing second in the parliamentary runoff with French President Emmanuel Macron.

This decision was made in response to the fact that Gabriel Attal’s party finished second in the runoff.

Ensemble and its partners are in the position of being the driving force behind the leading New Popular Front’s outcome of 180–215, with 150–180 seats remaining to be won, according to an appraisal conducted by the International Federation of Political Organizations (IFOP).

Both parties have surpassed the far-right Rassemblement National, better known as the National Rally, which emerged victorious in the initial parliamentary vote. Both parties have now over the threshold. Additionally, both parties have exceeded the National Rally in power.

The chance that France will find itself in a situation in which it is divided between three major parties that need to form coalitions in order to take complete power is now a plausible prospect. This scenario could occur if France is divided into three parties.

When Gabriel Attal was elected Prime Minister of France in January, he made history by being the youngest person to ever hold that office.

On the other hand, it is not currently anticipated that he will be in charge of the second-highest job in the nation in the government that would succeed him.

Gabriel Attal said the following on Sunday, according to a translation:

“Tomorrow morning I will submit my resignation to the president of the Republic.” By doing so, he adhered to his convictions as well as the tradition of the Republican party.

“I am aware that many French citizens are uncertain about the future in light of this evening’s results, as no clear majority has emerged [in parliament].” At the moment, our country is going through a political climate that is unlike any other that has ever existed. It is still going on at Gabriel Attal.

It was widely anticipated that he would abandon his position immediately following the first presidential election. Pundits have postulated that in the case that the extreme right continued its rise, Macron might be obliged to hand over the prime ministership to Jordan Bardella, the leader of the Republican National Committee.

This hypothesized scenario assumed that the extreme right would continue its surge.

Attal made the following statement on the following day: “I was aware of three risks from the start of this campaign: the risk of an absolute majority controlled by the Rassemblement National, the risk of an absolute majority dominated by the France Unbowed, and the risk of the disappearance of a movement that embodies our ideas and our values.”

At this moment, the French people have come to the conclusion that they should steer clear of these three perils.

Gabriel Attal’s unqualified majority cannot be led tonight by the extremists.

By taking into consideration the outcomes of the run-off elections, Gabriel Attal established the conditions that would lead to a period of political instability in France. These requirements contained the following provisions:

The dawn of a new age will begin at this exact moment. It is my pleasure to announce this to you, ladies and gentlemen.

According to Gabriel Attal, the country is entering a new era. Considering the unpredictability that is affecting one of the most renowned economies in Europe, investors will be keeping a close eye on the next days for any clues regarding the coalitions that will be formed in order to reach a majority in the government.

This is because unpredictability is affecting the economy.

Because Macron has declared that he will continue to serve as president of France until 2027, regardless of the results of the elections, it is extremely unlikely that the government of France will be completely overthrown after the elections. This is because Macron has announced that he will continue to serve in this capacity until 2027.

