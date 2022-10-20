Connect with us

News

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Chiang Mai early on Thursday Morning
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Tourism in Phuket Hampered by Flooding, Mudslides and Power Outages

News Southern Thailand

Gang of 20 Armed Men Foil Police Sting Operation

Crime News

New Zealand Man Wanted By the FBI Arrested in Bangkok

News

Martial Law Is Declared On Ukraine's illegally Annexed Regions By President Putin

News

'Red Table Talk' Features Jana Kramer Discussing Her Divorce From Mike Caussin

News

Phuket Flood Relief Asks For Donations Across all of Phuket

News

Resistant and Contagious Omicron BQ.1 Sub-Variant hit Thailand and U.S.

News

Thai Cabinet Approves 6.6 Billion Baht For 2 New Bridges in the South Thailand

News News Asia

China Punishes 207,000 Party Officials for Corruption

News World News

European Union Leaders Battle Soaring Energy Prices After Green Policy Fiasco

News

Forgiveness Of Student Loans Has Officially Begun

News

In His Defense, Kevin Spacey Testifies in a Civil Trial

News

Iranian Climber Elnaz Rekabi Raises Concerns After Competing Without Hijab

News

Temple Monk Crashes into Motorcycle Killing 23-Year-Old Woman

News

Canadian Fined for Rollerblading in Bangkok Traffic

News

Under Olivia Wilde's Car, Jason Sudeikis Reportedly Blocked Harry Styles From Seeing Her

News

Thailand Confirms 11th Monkeypox Case in Thai Man

News

Flood Situation in Phuket has Improved Today (Monday).

News Regional News

Control on Guns in Thailand Remains Problematic

News

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Chiang Mai early on Thursday Morning

Published

11 seconds ago

on

4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Chiang Mai early on Thursday Morning

(CTN News) – Chiang Mai in northern Thailand was hit by an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale this morning (Thursday).

There’s never been a stronger earthquake in the province. According to the Thai Meteorological Department, there were tremors in Lamphun and Phayao.

An underground tremor struck in Mae Khue subdistrict of Doi Saket district about two kilometres from the tremor’s epicentre.

No damage was found to temples or public utilities in Doi Saket following the earthquake.

An investigation conducted by Thai PBS reporters found that none of the temples in Doi Saket had been damaged by the earthquake, and none of the public utilities were affected.

In the Doi Saket market, a vendor said that she was shaken but had no idea what had happened to her and that she saw a bird fall from an overhead electricity cable just before her son informed her that there had been an earthquake in the area.

According to another roast pork vendor, he was also shaken by the strong tremor but added that none of his property was damaged during the event.

According to an elderly woman who lives in the area, this is the strongest quake she has ever experienced in her lifetime.

In addition, Nonthawat Wanna, the Mayor of Mae Khue Tambon Administrative Organisation (TAO), said today that an initial survey did not find any damage to any buildings or public utilities and has ordered a more thorough inspection to be conducted.

There may have been some slight shaking in Chiang Mai (pop. 201,000) located 13 km from the epicenter, Lamphun (pop. 43,200) 26 km from the epicenter, San Pa Tong (pop. 17,800) 29 km from the epicenter, Pa Sang (pop. 15,600) 34 km from the epicenter, and Mae Tha (pop. 10,000) 36 km from the epicenter.
Near the epicenter are Chom Thong (population 12,500) 62 km away, and Phayao (population 21,100) 92 km away where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking.

Related CTN News:

New Zealand Gangster Ellwood Ngakuru Arrested in Central Thailand

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand
Related Topics:
Continue Reading