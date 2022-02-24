23.4 C
Bangkok
Omicron Infect 6,000 Children Under 5 in a Single Day

By CTN News
0
7
Approximately 6,000 children in Thailand tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the highest weekly figure since the Omicron outbreak began.

In an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19, the Health Department has urged parents to take care of their children by strictly following health measures.

The Health Department is monitoring an escalation in Covid-19 infections among children aged five-year-olds and younger, according to Dr. Ekachai Piansriwatchara. The number of daily Omicron infections among the general public has also grown, he said.

The number of kids has increased from around 1,000 cases per week in January to 6,000 Omicron covid-19 cases per week now, he said. In the absence of a vaccine for children 0-5 years old, parents are advised to exercise extreme caution.”

Children Under 5 Susceptible to Omicron

The department reported that 107,059 kids have been infected with the virus since April 2021.

According to data from April last year to February 17, 107,059 children were infected with Covid-19. They accounted for 5% of the approximately 2 million cases of the disease in all age groups.

Twenty-nine kids died from the disease, he said. The majority of them caught the Omicron virus from family members.

In a survey conducted by the Health Department, 6,087 people were asked about the behaviours to prevent household transmission of Covid-19.

The survey revealed that 28 percent of respondents wanted to know whether they were at risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“If people have vulnerable groups living in their houses, they should assess the risk.”. When the risk is high, antigen tests should be done. However, they may not show symptoms,” Dr. Ekachai said.

According to Health Department officials, people returning home from work need to assess their risk for protecting vulnerable groups. This could include the elderly, those with underlying health conditions, pregnant women and children.

Chiang Mai Records 3,000 Omicron Cases in 1 Day

Meanwhile, An official report yesterday stated that more than 3,000 new Omicron Covid-19 cases were registered in Chiang Mai province on Tuesday.

The report said RT-PCR tests confirmed infections in 361 people and antigen tests confirmed infections in 2,722.

In the past 24 hours, 3,083 new cases have been reported, most of whom tested positive for the Omicron variant. Additionally, one Covid-19-related death has been reported.

In many districts of Chiang Mai, new clusters were also found.

