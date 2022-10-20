Connect with us

Crime

New Zealand Gangster Ellwood Ngakuru Arrested in Central Thailand
(CTN News) – The FBI and New Zealand Police arrested a New Zealand gangster Ellwood Ngakuru in central Thailand early this morning.

According to a New Zealand Police inspector, the gangster was arrested by New Zealand Police, the FBI, and Thai police in Samut Prakan province.

Shane Ellwood Ngakuru, 42, is a member of the Comancheros Motorcycle Club.

The arrested gangster is 42-year-old Shane Ellwood Ngakuru, a high-ranking member of the Comancheros Motorcycle Club.

Paul Newman, a New Zealand Police inspector, said Ellwood Ngakuru was allegedly involved in serious drug crimes. Money laundering has also been reported about Ellwood Ngakuru.

He allegedly dealt with encrypted phones the FBI secretly controlled and used to catch hundreds of criminals. According to Stuff NZ, he’s a co-defendant in several New Zealand cases.

Duax Ngakuru is Ngakuri’s cousin, the Comanchero’s “international commander.” He’s allegedly behind some of the biggest drug deals in the world. He’s a New Zealander, but spent a lot of time in Australia. Duax is now believed to be in Turkey.

The outlaw motorcycle gang Comancheros Motorcycle Club was founded in Australia.

Their activities have been reported several times. Earlier this month, Comancheros’ gang boss Pasilika Naufahu was denied parole for the second time in four months.

Now that Ellwood Ngakuru’s been arrested in Thailand, time will tell what happens to him.

