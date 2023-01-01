Motorist Killed in 200-Car Pileup in Zhengzhou China

According to China’s state media, one person was killed and 11 trapped in their vehicles in a massive pileup involving more than 200 vehicles in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

The Global Times, reported that the pileup occurred on a bridge that was shrouded in heavy morning fog, causing multiple vehicles to collide.

Photos from the scene show a long multi-lane bridge strewn with vehicles crammed into each other, stretching across fields and the Yellow River. The pileup includes cars, cargo trucks, lorries, and other vehicles.

The air is still thick with fog in videos shot from the ground. As sirens ring in the distance, one video shows a truck sliding forward and colliding with several smaller cars.

According to The Global Times, many drivers and passengers were trapped in their vehicles. Emergency responders and fire rescuers, as well as personnel from the traffic and health departments, were dispatched to the scene.

According to one eyewitness, the pileup spanned several kilometers and was made especially slippery by moisture on the bridge.

According to Reuters, citing the local meteorology agency, visibility in some areas that morning was as low as 200 meters (about 656 feet). Several hours after the crash, police issued a warning to motorists not to cross the bridge due to fog.

“In the winter, the temperature is low and there is often heavy fog,” traffic police said on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. It reminded drivers to slow down, use their turn signals, and exit dangerous areas as soon as possible.

The overpass connects the cities of Zhengzhou and Xinxiang. During rescue operations, police closed the bridge, but traffic resumed later that afternoon.

200 car pile-up in Zhengzhou China