Connect with us

News News Asia

Motorist Killed in 200-Car Pileup in Zhengzhou China
Advertisement

News News Asia

Soldiers Join Search for Missing After Landslide in Northern Japan

News

Husband Forgets Wife During Pee Stop, Forcing Her to Walk 19 Kms

News News Asia

Australia’s ABC Network Slammed For "Woke" New Year Eve Coverage

News Regional News

New Year Holiday Road Accidents in Thailand Claim 85 Lives in 2 Days

News World News

Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies at Age 95

News

Risk of Dangerous New COVID Variant in China is quite low: Expert Says

News

Omicron XBB.1.5 Variant is Rapidly Becoming Dominant in the U.S. as it Doubles Weekly

News News Asia

China Stonewalls World Health Officials Over COVID-19 Case Information

News News Asia

Search After Casino Fire in Cambodia Ends, 26 Confirmed Dead

News

New Orleans Area is Under a Flash Flood Warning until 1 PM Friday

News News Asia

Myanmar Democracy Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 33 Years in Prison

News

House Democrats Officially Released Trump Tax Returns

News

Pattaya Bar Security Officer Slaps the Indian Visitor

News

Why are Some Places Imposing COVID Testing On Visitors From China?

News News Asia

Grand Diamond City Casino Destroyed 19 Dead, 108 Injured

News

Biden Signs $1.7 Trillion Government Spending Bill into Law for the fiscal Year 2023

News Tourism

Thailand Will Not Impose Covid-19 Test on Arrivals from China

News

New York's First Licensed Marijuana Shop Opens

News

Cambodian Casino Fire Leaves 21 Thai Citizens Dead

News

Motorist Killed in 200-Car Pileup in Zhengzhou China

Published

11 seconds ago

on

According to China’s state media, one person was killed and 11 trapped in their vehicles in a massive pileup involving more than 200 vehicles in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou.

The Global Times, reported that the pileup occurred on a bridge that was shrouded in heavy morning fog, causing multiple vehicles to collide.

Photos from the scene show a long multi-lane bridge strewn with vehicles crammed into each other, stretching across fields and the Yellow River. The pileup includes cars, cargo trucks, lorries, and other vehicles.

The air is still thick with fog in videos shot from the ground. As sirens ring in the distance, one video shows a truck sliding forward and colliding with several smaller cars.

china

According to The Global Times, many drivers and passengers were trapped in their vehicles. Emergency responders and fire rescuers, as well as personnel from the traffic and health departments, were dispatched to the scene.

According to one eyewitness, the pileup spanned several kilometers and was made especially slippery by moisture on the bridge.

According to Reuters, citing the local meteorology agency, visibility in some areas that morning was as low as 200 meters (about 656 feet). Several hours after the crash, police issued a warning to motorists not to cross the bridge due to fog.

“In the winter, the temperature is low and there is often heavy fog,” traffic police said on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter. It reminded drivers to slow down, use their turn signals, and exit dangerous areas as soon as possible.

The overpass connects the cities of Zhengzhou and Xinxiang. During rescue operations, police closed the bridge, but traffic resumed later that afternoon.

200 car pile-up in Zhengzhou China
Related Topics:
Continue Reading