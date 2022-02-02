Crime
2 Officers Shot and Killed at Bridgewater College in Virginia
During an active shooter situation at Bridgewater College in Virginia, two campus officers were shot and killed, according to a Bridgewater college spokesperson.
A campus police officer and a campus safety officer died from gunshot wounds today, Bogert told CNN’s, Josh Campbell.
David Bushman, Bridgewater college president, called the shootings an “unspeakable tragedy.”Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer JJ Jefferson were both killed while protecting us,” Bushman wrote. John was Best Man at JJ’s wedding this year. They were close friends, known to many of us as the ‘dynamic duo.’ They were beloved by students, faculty, and staff. “I feel for their families and loved ones, I’ll do.”
Police officers killed in the Bridgewater College campus shooting
Bridgewater College Campus police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus near Memorial Hall (local time) when they responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus near Memorial Hall. J.J. Jefferson and John Painter approached the suspect before he shot them both and fled.
According to Geller, several departments were dispatched to the area after the shooting incident to investigate the perpetrator. The perpetrator fled on foot and was caught about a half-hour later off-campus. Several officers chased him when he walked into the North River and onto an island in the river, Geller said, and he was then apprehended and taken into custody, ABC News reported.
The suspect fled after shooting
A number of agencies responded to the area and started searching for the suspect right away, Geller said.
Geller said a man matching the description of the shooter was located near Riverside Drive off-campus in Bridgewater. After wading through the river, he landed on an island in the North River, where he was taken into custody without further incident. After his arrest, Campbell was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Geller said. Officers on campus are investigating whether the student’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted or the result of gunfire exchanged with them. “We have recovered multiple firearms associated with Campbell,” she said.
According to Virginia State Police, multiple people saw or heard the shooting, and the agency asks for the public’s help if they have any information.
