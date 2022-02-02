2 Officers Shot and Killed at Bridgewater College in Virginia

During an active shooter situation at Bridgewater College in Virginia, two campus officers were shot and killed, according to a Bridgewater college spokesperson.

A campus police officer and a campus safety officer died from gunshot wounds today, Bogert told CNN’s, Josh Campbell.

David Bushman, Bridgewater college president, called the shootings an “unspeakable tragedy.”Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer JJ Jefferson were both killed while protecting us,” Bushman wrote. John was Best Man at JJ’s wedding this year. They were close friends, known to many of us as the ‘dynamic duo.’ They were beloved by students, faculty, and staff. “I feel for their families and loved ones, I’ll do.”

Police officers killed in the Bridgewater College campus shooting

Bridgewater College Campus police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus near Memorial Hall (local time) when they responded to a report of a suspicious person on campus near Memorial Hall. J.J. Jefferson and John Painter approached the suspect before he shot them both and fled.

According to Geller, several departments were dispatched to the area after the shooting incident to investigate the perpetrator. The perpetrator fled on foot and was caught about a half-hour later off-campus. Several officers chased him when he walked into the North River and onto an island in the river, Geller said, and he was then apprehended and taken into custody, ABC News reported.