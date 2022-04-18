9 Hurt In Shooting At Club In South Carolina

(CTN News) – At least nine people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at a club in Hampton County, South Carolina. This is the second mass shooting in the state in a week.

A State Law Enforcement Division spokesperson said in an email that no fatalities were reported in the Easter morning shooting at the club in Hampton County at the South Carolina mall. There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office requested that the SLED investigate. Hampton County is located approximately 80 miles (129 kilometers) west of Charleston.

9 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

The shooting in South Carolina comes a day after gunfire erupted at a busy mall in Columbia, the state’s capital. A group of nine people was shot in South Carolina while fleeing from the scene at Columbiana Center, Columbia Police Chief “Skip” Holbrook said in a news release Saturday. The ages of the victims ranged from 15 to 73.

Police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jewayne M. Price, who was initially detained by law enforcement as a person of interest in the mall shooting. Price is scheduled for a bond hearing at 2 p.m. today on charges of unlawfully carrying a pistol. Price does not appear to have an attorney who could represent him.

South Carolina Police said the 73-year-old victim continues to receive treatment, but the other victims have been released from hospitals or will be released in the near future.

“We don’t think this was random,” Holbrook said. “We believe they knew each other and something led to the shooting.”

