Pattaya's Mayor Paid for Streetlight Bulbs from his Own Pocket Because Taxes Weren't Collected
Published

32 mins ago

on

(CTN News) – The city of Pattaya has been so inept at collecting taxes to pay for spares that the mayor had to pay for streetlight bulbs out of his pocket.

Following concerns about gloomy streets, Passakorn U-somboon, head of the Civil and Public Utilities Commission, and municipal engineers replaced the lights at junctions in the Soi Arunothai Community off Pattaya Central Road.

Eakpraphu Ekasingh, assistant secretary of the Pattaya City Council and a member of the Arunothai Area Council, said that frequent power surges and blackouts harm lights in the neighborhood.

However, he was informed that there were none when he contacted city hall to replace the burned-out lights.

According to Passakorn, Pattaya has not been able to collect enough taxes over the last two years to pay for reserve light bulbs.

He thus requested Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who order fresh supplies while also paying for the intersection’s lights out of his own money.

According to Passakorn, these issues need to be lessened since the Pattaya City Council authorized a lightbulb budget for 2023.

