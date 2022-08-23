Internet Service Goes Down Again Across Pakistan

(CTN News) – Geo News reported on Tuesday that internet users in the country are experiencing difficulties due to issues with the internet service, the second such incident within a week.

In several important cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad, internet service is experiencing a slowdown.

Sources report that the service was affected by a technical glitch in the PTCL network. During the past week, there have been two major internet outages.

According to a PTCL spokesperson, several points of PTCL’s fiber cable were damaged, resulting in a degradation in the service provided by the Internet.

According to the spokesperson for PTCL, the affected areas are in the northern and central regions of the country.

⚠️ Confirmed: A nation-scale internet disruption has been registered in #Pakistan; the incident affects multiple providers including PTCL, Nayatel and StormFiber with real-time network data showing connectivity at 38% of ordinary levels 📉 📰 Previously: https://t.co/mFBehYjlnY pic.twitter.com/YAHeV3cyNM — NetBlocks (@netblocks) August 22, 2022

The spokesperson added that teams are working on restoring the service as quickly as possible.

A technical fault in the PTCL’s transmission system caused problems with the internet service on August 19 as a result of a technical fault.

Related CTN News: