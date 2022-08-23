Connect with us

Internet Service Goes Down Again Across Pakistan
Internet Service Goes Down Again Across Pakistan

Internet Service Goes Down Again Across Pakistan

(CTN News) – Geo News reported on Tuesday that internet users in the country are experiencing difficulties due to issues with the internet service, the second such incident within a week.

In several important cities across Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad, internet service is experiencing a slowdown.

Sources report that the service was affected by a technical glitch in the PTCL network. During the past week, there have been two major internet outages.

According to a PTCL spokesperson, several points of PTCL’s fiber cable were damaged, resulting in a degradation in the service provided by the Internet.

According to the spokesperson for PTCL, the affected areas are in the northern and central regions of the country.

The spokesperson added that teams are working on restoring the service as quickly as possible.

A technical fault in the PTCL’s transmission system caused problems with the internet service on August 19 as a result of a technical fault.

