North and South Korea Ships Exchange Fire at Disputed Maritime Line
North and South Korea Ships Exchange Fire at Disputed Maritime Line

Published

7 seconds ago

on

North and South Korea Ships Exchange Fire at Northern Limit Line

North and South Korea fired warning rounds off the west coast of the Korean Peninsula on Monday, accusing one other of crossing their maritime borders amid increased military tensions.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in SOuth Korea stated it aired alerts and fired warning shots to warn off a North Korean merchant vessel that exceeded the de facto sea boundary, the Northern Limit Line (NLL), at around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

According to state media, the North’s military launched ten rocket artillery rounds after a  naval ship from South Korea allegedly violated the Northern Limit Line and fired warning shots “on the pretext of chasing down an unidentified ship.”

“We ordered early countermeasures to violently evict the enemy battleship,” a representative for the North Korean People’s Army’s General Staff told the official KCNA news agency.

The JCS said it conducted a “regular operation” over the border intrusion and accused the North of violating a bilateral military deal signed in 2018 that prohibits “hostile acts” in border areas.

“We once again urge North Korea to halt persistent provocations and accusations that endanger the peace and stability of the Korean people on the peninsula as well as the international community,” the JCS said in a statement.

The latest exchange of fire occurred amid simmering tensions, with the North conducting unprecedented weapons tests this year.

In response to the South’s military activities, North Korea has recently launched numerous short-range ballistic missiles and hundreds of artillery rounds off its east and west coasts.

Last week, the South Korean military began their annual Hoguk defence drills, which will last through October 28 and aim to improve their personal and combined capabilities to fight the North’s nuclear and missile threats.

On Monday, naval forces from South Korea announced that they would conduct four-day exercises off the west coast, bringing together approximately 20 warships, including an Aegis-equipped destroyer and US assets such as Apache assault helicopters and A-10 strike aircraft.

Pyongyang (North Korea) has responded strongly to the drills, branding them provocations and threatening retaliation. Seoul and Washington claim its drills are defensive and intended to discourage the North.

Source: Reuters

