Imran Khan Injured In Firing At Rally In Pakistan’s Gujranwala

(CTN News) – Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot at a rally in Gujranwala, Pakistan, and was taken to the hospital immediately. He was moving inside an SUV while having his right leg wrapped.

The assailant, who has since been detained, opened fire on Imran Khan as the former cricketer addressed his continuing “long march” against the Shehbaz Sharif administration from atop a container truck.

According to Pakistani news outlets, the event brought back unsettling memories of how Mr. Imran Khan narrowly avoided major harm when former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was shot and killed in 2007 at a rally.

According to local broadcaster Geo News, gunshots were heard close to Imran Khan’s welcoming camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala. At least four party officials, according to the report, were hurt.

The Muslim League of the Sharif family and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), both adversaries of one another, are represented in the new administration.

The former cricketer who heads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), which was ousted in April purportedly after losing the trust of the army establishment, has been calling on the current central government to quit.