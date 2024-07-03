UK Foreign Office Issues Travel Warning for Thailand After Bomb Blast

The UK Foreign Office Tourists is warning Britons planning a trip to Thailand that they should stay vigilant’ and be aware that terrorist strikes could occur while they’re in Thailand.

In an update on July 2,204, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) stated that it had produced a ‘new assessment that terrorists are likely to try and carry out strikes in Thailand’. UK nationals should ensure that they ‘stay safe’ while in the Kingdom.

“UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack. “Find out how to reduce your risk from terrorism while abroad.”

The Foreign Office advises against all but essential travel to the following regions:

Pattani province

Yala province, where a car bombing happened this week

Narathiwat province

Southern Songkhla province – except the areas north of and including the A43 road between Hat Yai and Sakom; and the areas north-west of the train line which runs between Hat Yai and Padang Besar

Hat Yai to Padang Besar train line – which was attacked in 2022

Most areas in Thailand’s deep south are under martial law, which gives officials ‘increased security enforcement and investigative capabilities’, according to the Foreign Office. However, it stated that terrorist attacks ‘may take place anywhere in Thailand’.

The Foreign Office stated that “attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners.” Stay mindful of your surroundings, keep up with local media reporting, and heed local authorities’ advise.

“Targets might include security forces; government offices; hotels; shops and supermarkets; transport infrastructure.” In 2019, a number of small explosions occurred in Bangkok, Satun City, and Phatthalung province in southern Thailand.

The August 17, 2015 bombing at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand, was a deadly incident. A bomb exploded near the famed Hindu shrine, killing 20 people and wounding more than 120. The explosion jolted the metropolis, causing debris and pandemonium in its wake.

Authorities swiftly initiated an investigation, eventually apprehending two men tied to the attack. The incident caused major security and terrorist worries in Thailand, affecting tourism and the country’s overall sense of security.

The tragedy serves as a clear reminder of the threat terrorism presents to public settings.