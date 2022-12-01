Blast In North Afghanistan Kills 19 And Wounds 24

(CTN NEWS) –According to a physician at a nearby hospital, an explosion at a madrassa in the northern Afghanistan city of Aybak on Wednesday resulted in at least 19 deaths and 24 injuries.

Since the Taliban retook power in August last year, numerous explosions and attacks have targeted civilians, with the local Daesh branch claiming responsibility for most of them.

The majority of the casualties, according to the doctor in Aybak, approximately 200 kilometers (130 miles) north of Kabul, were children.

He told AFP, based on anonymity, “Most of them are kids and regular people.”

The explosion at the Islamic religious school Al Jihad madrassa was confirmed by a provincial official, who could not provide casualty information.

#Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul #Nafi Takor says security forces have killed 9 'rebels' n #Daikundi province. Takor said one security man lost life, 2 others injured n a raid on Friday. The spox did not offer comments as to who were the rebels pic.twitter.com/yhyMIV28xX — Tahir Khan (@taahir_khan) November 26, 2022

Ten students had perished, according to the Taliban, and “many others” had been hurt.

According to a tweet from Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafay Takor, “Our detective and security forces are working swiftly to find the culprits of this terrible crime and punish them for their misdeeds.”

Images and videos making the rounds on social media but could not immediately be verified Taliban fighters rummaging through bodies lying around a building’s floor.

Broken glass, prayer mats, and other debris were all over the place.

Inter-Blast Lull

The doctor from Aybak reported that some seriously injured people had been transported to hospitals in Mazar-i-Sharif, roughly 120 kilometers away by road but with better medical facilities.

“Flying debris and blast waves were the main causes of injury for those present. Their body and face had some bullet on them, “explained him.

The modest but historic provincial capital of Aybak gained popularity as a halting place for traders’ caravans during the fourth and fifth centuries when it was also a significant Buddhist center.

In Afghanistan, there haven’t been any major bombings that have targeted people in a few weeks, although several Taliban members have been killed in irregular attacks.

In September, a suicide bomber in Kabul detonated a device at a hall filled with hundreds of students taking a practice test for college admissions, leaving at least 54 dead, including 51 girls and young women.

Although no one group took credit for that bombing, the Taliban eventually pointed the finger at Daesh and claimed it had killed numerous ringleaders.

Three bombs detonated nearby their school in May last year, just before the Taliban took back control, killing at least 85 people, mostly girls, and injuring about 300 others.

No one group took credit, although a year prior, Daesh claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that left 24 people dead at an educational facility nearby.

The Taliban’s war put an end to when they regained power, but Daesh decided to carry out attacks all around the country.

The Taliban movement, predominantly made up of Pashtun people, has vowed to defend minorities and stop security concerns.

Amnesty International described the explosion as “distressing,” The organization added in a tweet that this was “yet again another warning to the nation that the agony of the Afghan people is far from ended.”

Afghanistan: Disturbing reports of an explosion inside a Madrassa in Aybak city of Samangan province killing 15 people and injuring 27 others is yet another reminder to the world that the sufferings of Afghan people are far from over. https://t.co/0vc3eMjlJV — Amnesty International South Asia (@amnestysasia) November 30, 2022

