Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Have The World's Leading Nuclear Power
Kim Jong Un Says North Korea Have The World’s Leading Nuclear Power

(CTN NEWS) – State media reported on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made the statement while promoting several military commanders who had recently participated in the launch of a new ballistic missile.

And vowed to build the most potent nuclear force in the world.

The declaration was made after Kim committed to resisting US nuclear threats while inspecting a test of North Korea’s largest ICBM, the Hwasong-17, conducted on November 18.

In the order elevating the officers, Kim stated that North Korea’s “ultimate objective is to acquire the world’s greatest nuclear force, the ultimate power unmatched in this century.”

Expanding the nation’s nuclear weapons will preserve the state’s and the people’s sovereignty and dignity.

He referred to the Hwasong-17 as the “greatest strategic weapon in the world” and claimed that it showed North Korea’s commitment and capacity to eventually create the strongest army in the world.

Kim was also quoted as claiming that North Korean scientists had achieved a “great leap ahead in the development of the technique of mounting nuclear warheads on ballistic missiles.”

And were anticipated to rapidly increase and improve the nation’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Kim might be seen in photographs posing among engineers, scientists, and military personnel participating in the test.

According to state media, they vowed to protect the “total authority” of the party and Kim and promised that “our missiles will fly ferociously only in the direction assigned” by Kim.

The launch of the Hwasong-17, a missile capable of reaching the US mainland, spurred the US to request a presidential statement from the UN Security Council to hold North Korea responsible for its missile launches

Which are forbidden by Security Council resolutions.

Additionally, Kim Jong Un’s daughter was pictured with him while he examined the officers in state media.

Her surprise debut during the Hwasong-17 test has increased the likelihood that the fourth generation of Kims will take over as rulers of the totalitarian state.

The Hwasong-17 missile was given the honorary title of “DPRK Hero and Gold Star Medal and Order of National Flag 1st Class” by North Korea’s ruthless Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly.

According to another statement from the government-run KCNA news agency.

“(The missile) fully exhibited its might as the most powerful ICBM state and proved to the world that the DPRK is a full-fledged nuclear power capable of standing against the nuclear supremacy of the US imperialists,” according to KCNA.

