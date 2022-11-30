China Urges Elderly Vaccination Amid Reopening Pressure

(CTN News) – According to health experts, China’s announcement that it will increase vaccination rates among its older residents is essential to reopening an economy closed due to strict Covid Zero limits due to the biggest epidemic since the pandemic’s inception.

According to a statement released by the National Health Commission on Tuesday, authorities want to push vaccinations more aggressively in settings like nursing homes while requiring individuals who object to doing so to justify their position.

According to the announcement, the government would utilize big data to identify older individuals who require the shot.

Even though more than 90% of China’s 1.4 billion residents have had two vaccinations, a very high rate internationally, the percentages decrease with age, falling significantly for those over 80.

Over 80s who are completely immunized are just 65.7% of the population, and only 40% have had booster injections.

Eighty-six percent of people in their 60s and older had taken two shots. It is believed that the low senior immunization rate is a barrier to global openness.

Authorities worry that an unprotected senior population infection might overwhelm the country’s healthcare system, but they haven’t done enough to encourage this vulnerable population to seek vaccination.

Local authorities have attempted to allay reluctance by providing economic incentives and insurance for “vaccine accidents,” but the central government forbids the use of mandates, which have successfully increased vaccination coverage in other nations.

With demonstrations against the harsh regime erupting from Beijing to Shanghai, Chengdu to the far-western outpost of Kashgar, China’s Covid Zero policy has come under growing criticism.

Last weekend, irate residents protested in the streets to call for the removal of curbs. The limitations have not only caused pain for tens of millions of people nationwide, but they have also disrupted commerce and hindered development in the second-largest economy in the world.

