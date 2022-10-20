Connect with us

Crime News

New Zealand Man Wanted By the FBI Arrested in Bangkok
Advertisement

Crime News

Precursor from China Fueling Meth Production in The Golden Triangle

Crime News

Police Find Missing 21-Year-Old Man Dead, Body Burnt

Crime News

British Investment Firm CEO Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Crime News

67-Year-Old Former School Director Charged with Pimping High School Girls

Crime News

Survivor Recounts Mass Shooting at Daycare Centre in Thailand, 37 Dead, Including 20 Children

Crime News

Metropolitan Police Find 152 Kg of Heroin in Drug Couriers Car

Crime News

Cyber Police Arrest 2 Gun Distributors Selling Weapons to Protesters

Crime

Four Alleged Online Investment Scammers Arrested in Phuket

Crime

"Suspended Sentence" in Criminal Cases – What Does It Mean?

Crime News

Police Seize US$12.3 Million in Assets from Gambling Syndicate

Crime News

Narcotics Police Seize 139Kg of Crystal Meth, Gang Leader Arrested

Crime News

DSI Police in Thailand Seize 26 Illegally Imported Supercars

Crime News

14-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death then Dumped Like Garbage

Crime News

Financial Scams and Get Rich Schemes on the Rise in Thailand

Crime News

Woman Gets Death Sentence for Poisoning Her 2 Children

Crime

McDonald's CEO Raises Alarm Over Chicago Crime

Crime News

Online Casino Kingpin Wanted by China Apprehended in Bangkok

News Crime

Girl 12 Sexually Exploited Through Online Games

Crime News

Police Seized 16 Kilos of Crystal Meth Destined for New Zealand

Crime

New Zealand Man Wanted By the FBI Arrested in Bangkok

Published

21 seconds ago

on

New Zealand Man Wanted By the FBI Arrested in Bangkok

A New Zealand man wanted by the United States FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation ) has been apprehended in Thailand and turned over to the US Justice department for prosecution, the Royal Thai Police announced on Wednesday.

Mr. Shane Ngakuru, 43, was arrested by Royal Thai police in Bangkok on Tuesday, according to Central Investigation Bureau police (CIB).

New Zealand authorities want the New Zealand national on various crimes, including racketeering conspiracy, and a New Zealand criminal court issued an arrest warrant for him on June 24 of last year.

Mr. Ngakuru, who was identified as a member of Comanchero MC (CMC) by the FBI legal attaché office at the US embassy in Bangkok and the New Zealand police office at the New Zealand embassy in Thailand, legitimately entered Thailand in 2020.

The man overstayed his visa and went into hiding in Phuket, where he established companies with his Thai wife, including a restaurant, a tattoo parlour, and a fitness centre.

However, upon learning that an warrant for his arrest had been issued for him, he escaped Phuket for Samut Prakan and was apprehended Tuesday outside a shopping centre in Lat Krabang, according to police.

After his arrest, the suspect admitted to overstaying his visa and stated he was the one sought by New Zealand police.

The suspect has been deported to the United States, where he will be prosecuted before being returned to New Zealand to face more charges.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading