New Zealand Man Wanted By the FBI Arrested in Bangkok

A New Zealand man wanted by the United States FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation ) has been apprehended in Thailand and turned over to the US Justice department for prosecution, the Royal Thai Police announced on Wednesday.

Mr. Shane Ngakuru, 43, was arrested by Royal Thai police in Bangkok on Tuesday, according to Central Investigation Bureau police (CIB).

New Zealand authorities want the New Zealand national on various crimes, including racketeering conspiracy, and a New Zealand criminal court issued an arrest warrant for him on June 24 of last year.

Mr. Ngakuru, who was identified as a member of Comanchero MC (CMC) by the FBI legal attaché office at the US embassy in Bangkok and the New Zealand police office at the New Zealand embassy in Thailand, legitimately entered Thailand in 2020.

The man overstayed his visa and went into hiding in Phuket, where he established companies with his Thai wife, including a restaurant, a tattoo parlour, and a fitness centre.

However, upon learning that an warrant for his arrest had been issued for him, he escaped Phuket for Samut Prakan and was apprehended Tuesday outside a shopping centre in Lat Krabang, according to police.

After his arrest, the suspect admitted to overstaying his visa and stated he was the one sought by New Zealand police.

The suspect has been deported to the United States, where he will be prosecuted before being returned to New Zealand to face more charges.