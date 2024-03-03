A Reduction In OPEC’s Production Was Announced In February

(CTN News) – OPEC increased its oil production in January despite voluntary cuts the group was supposed to adhere to, according to data published on Friday.

OPEC’s production increased by 110,000 barrels per day to 26.68 million barrels per day, according to a Bloomberg survey. Libya accounted for a significant amount of the increase thanks to the restoration of production at its Sharara oilfield. Unrest in the country has led to Sharara’s closure due to the unrest in the country.

While Iraq, which has been an overproducer for years, did lower its February production in response to its agreement with OPEC, it continues to produce more than the agreement allows. A survey conducted by the UAE showed that they also exceeded their quota of production.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has voluntarily agreed to deepen its oil production cuts for the first quarter of this year, although several of its members have been struggling to meet their obligations. There has been a promise from a number of countries that they would make up for any overages in the following months.

OPEC+ is expected to extend its production cuts into the second quarter, and the market is eagerly awaiting the news from the group regarding its plans for April and beyond.

According to most analysts, OPEC+ is expected to extend its production cuts into the second quarter.

Reuters reported earlier this week that OPEC+’s voluntary cuts in production might even be extended until the end of the year, according to three OPEC+ sources. A source said that an extension of the cuts into the second quarter was “likely”.

As a group, OPEC+ members have collectively decided to voluntarily cut 2.2 million bpd of production from the group’s production this quarter, even if most of those production cuts are already in place, including Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cut of 1 million bpd.

It is no secret that Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, has always left the door open for the production cuts to be extended, saying as far back as December that the production cuts could be extended beyond March into April should the market demand it.

