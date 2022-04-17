Top N Rules in Life of a Real Gentleman

Real Gentleman: Every woman dreams of connecting her life with a true gentleman. How are these men different from all the rest? We have revealed this secret.

1. He is accurate

Whether you are planning a date or a casual meeting, a real gentleman will show up on time without keeping others waiting. This clearly shows that he values ​​people’s time and understands that no one likes to waste their time.

2. He is a keeper

A real gentleman will always take care of a woman, no matter the situation. The man will walk closer to the road to avoid any potential danger.

3. He is polite

A true gentleman will always show respect to others by using polite words like “Please” and “Thank you.”

4. He has good table manners

Good manners at meal times mean a lot. A gentleman will always use cutlery properly and will probably place a napkin in his lap to keep food out.

5. He is courteous

A gentleman is not rude to other people. If he is unexpectedly terribly served, he takes it easy. He demonstrates that he is able to control himself and that he respects the work of other people.

6. He is considerate

When someone is talking to him, the gentleman pays attention to every word that is said. He looks into the eyes of the interlocutor and tries to put himself in his place in order to fully understand his emotions. The gentleman also notices the looks of other people and is always ready to offer small compliments.

7. He keeps his word

A gentleman always keeps his word without any reminders. If a gentleman says he will do something, he just does it.

8. He knows how to keep secrets

If you tell a gentleman something confidential, he will keep that secret between you. He won’t gossip about it with his friends. He deserves your trust.

9. He is honest

A gentleman will always tell the truth, even if he knows it will hurt someone. He doesn’t hide reality just because it might hurt someone’s emotions.

10. He is a protector

A real gentleman is always ready to fight for you if you are defenseless. He is brave and fearless and will not let you suffer in his presence. He will be always ready to risk his life to save others.

11. He is patient

A real gentleman is willing to wait for others to eat before he can get his food. He is always ready for the last portion, no matter how small it may be. This shows courtesy and patience.

12. He knows how to solve problems

The gentleman knows how to get out of any situation. For you, he is ready to repair the car and get dirty. If you are not feeling well, he will help prepare dinner or change your baby’s diaper. In other words, he can be called as a jack of all trades. He does not choose what to do and what not.

13. He pays for dinner

If you’re going on a date, always be ready to offer paying for dinner. Is the lady persistently refusing? Then let her pay her half. But most importantly, a gentleman always has quality leather wallets.

14. He never harms a woman

A gentleman is the only protector of a woman, so he simply cannot harm her. He would never hit her unless she committed a serious crime like murder. Even in anger, a gentleman can never raise his hand against a woman.

15. He is deliberately confidential

A gentleman doesn’t talk about his adventures. No one should know about what is happening in the bedroom. A gentleman will not tell others private things about his loved ones.

16. He is responsible

During the date, the gentleman will take the bill and insist on paying it. If he is in financial difficulties, he will give a small gift without expecting anything in return.

17. He offers his hand

During a date or a walk, a gentleman offers his hand to a lady. This action shows his level and he likes to have arm in arm with him.

18. He is sacrificial

Whether on a bus or on a park bench, a gentleman will surely give up his seat to a standing woman. A gentleman is willing to sacrifice his own comfort for the sake of others.

19. He helps the woman sit down.

The gentleman will take a chair and make the woman sit as comfortably and as close to the table as possible.

20. He is caring

If it is cold outside and the woman is cold, the gentleman will definitely offer her his jacket.

21. He opens doors

A gentleman will always open the door for a woman and let her in first.

