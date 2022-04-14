37.9 C
What is Maundy Thursday? And How is Maundy Thursday Celebrated?

By Arsi Mughal
0
17
(CTN News) – MANY of us believe that Easter starts on Good Friday, but in reality, the celebrations actually begin the day before – on Maundy Thursday.

There is a Christian holy day known as Maundy Thursday, which marks the end of Lent and the beginning of Easter, which is when Jesus’ last supper took place, which is often forgotten.

What is Maundy Thursday?

Maundy Thursday has many names, including Holy Thursday, Covenant Thursday, Great and Holy Thursday, Sheer Thursday, and Thursday of Mysteries.

The day before Good Friday is a Christian holy day. Jesus Christ ate his Last Supper with the Apostles in Jerusalem before he was betrayed and executed by Judas.

The term “Maundy” comes from the Latin word “mandatum”, which means command, and is used for the ceremony of washing the feet that is part of some church services.

According to St. John’s gospel, Jesus washed his followers’ feet before the Last Supper to show his humility.

“I give you a new commandment: Love one another as I have loved you.”

What traditions take place on Maundy Thursday?

Up until 1689, the monarch washed the feet of worshippers in Westminster Abbey. Catholic churches still wash and kiss the feet of 12 members of their congregation as a tradition

The Queen now attends a Royal Maundy service at one of Britain’s cathedrals or royal chapels. A sovereign distributes “Maundy money” to deserving pensioners from local communities.

In addition to food and clothing, those in need would also receive assistance. A supper of bread and wine is often eaten by Christians on the occasion of the Last Supper.

