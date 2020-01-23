Learning Which Type of Meditation is Best for Your Wellbeing

In the past few years, meditation has become a highly recommended and widely practiced solution to all sorts of physical and mental health issues. If you are interested in meditation but have no idea where to begin, you certainly aren’t alone. Many of people become overwhelmed in choosing the right type of meditation and have trouble deciding which one is best for them.

Loving-Kindness Meditation

In this practice, you will be lead through a meditation that aims to encourage feelings of love and kindness towards everything in your life. This includes negative feelings of anxiety, stress or anger. You will begin by trying to open your mind into a receptive state that allows you to receive love and kindness. You will then send messages of love and kindness out into the world to specific people or feelings.

This type of meditation can help those struggling with feelings of frustration, resentment or with a particular noxious relationship.

Mindfulness

One of the most popular forms of meditation, mindfulness aims to bring awareness and acceptance to the practitioner. The guide will lead you a series of instructions that encourage you to remain present in the current moment. This type of meditation can also be practiced unguided, and many people choose to practice mindfulness throughout their day as they go about their daily tasks.

This type of meditation can help with anxiety caused by dwelling on the past or worrying about the future. It has also been proven to help improve negativity, focus and memory.

Body scan/ relaxation

You may find a body scan is included in other forms of meditation, but it is also available on its own. In this meditation, you will focus on your breath before working to release various areas of tension throughout the body. Ideally, the practice leads to a state of both physical and mental relaxation.

This type of meditation can help with stress and insomnia.

Kundalini

Kundalini is both a form of meditation and yoga. It is a moving form of meditation in which you will move through a series of postures while focusing the mind on the breath and on a series of mantras.

This type of meditation can help with bodily pain, depression and anxiety.

Transcendental

Transcendental meditation may be what first comes to mind when you imagine meditation. It involves sitting in a still position while attempting to remove oneself, or transcend, above the immediate circumstances and the immediate state of being. You will focus your mind on a single mantra or a repeated word or phrase. In most cases, the teacher will determine this mantra.

This type of meditation can lead to spiritual experiences and mindfulness.

Conclusion

Hopefully this list has helped you to determine which type of meditation might be best for you. If you are still unsure which form of meditation will help you personally. It’s also a good idea to try visiting an integrated healthcare center. Where they can address any physical or mental ailments you may have simultaneously.

Click here for more information about integrative medicine doctors from Phoenix.