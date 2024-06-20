Gastric Balloon Before and After – The Application of Gastric Balloons

The choice of weight loss method depends on many factors. It is not always possible to lose weight only with diet and exercise. Health factors, metabolism, genetics and hormones all have an impact on this. That is why it is so important for the patient to be supported in losing weight by an experienced team of doctors and specialists who know how to modify the weight loss plan to help achieve the expected results.

For some patients, a gastric balloon is considered. It is therefore worth finding out what it is like in the case of a gastric balloon before and after.

Gastric balloon before and after – weight loss results

When can patients opt for balloon in the stomach?

What are the different types of gastric balloons?

Gastric balloon before and after – to understand why this method can be effective, you must first learn what an intragastric balloon is and how it works.

It is a silicone balloon in the stomach that is inserted into the stomach by endoscopy. It is then filled with saline to occupy a specific part of the stomach and make the patient feel full.

The balloon can stay in the stomach for up to eight months. Balloon placement is done in the clinic under the supervision of a doctor. Afterwards, the patient remains under observation and returns home the same day. Patients with balloon may experience nausea, but if necessary, the doctor prescribes medication to relieve unpleasant symptoms.

Before the procedure, a medical consultation is very important. The doctor must know if the patient has had any previous stomach surgeries and if he has made other attempts at losing weight. His health condition and treatment history are also checked. 12 hours before the medical procedure in question, the patient should not take any food or drink. After a few hours, the patient stops feeling nauseated and other symptoms of the intragastric balloon disappear.

Most often, people who cannot lose weight despite exercise and diet decide to have a gastric balloon. It is also an alternative for patients who do not want to undergo a difficult operation, which is very risky and has a difficult recovery. Importantly, the balloons can always be removed if the patient decides to do so. This procedure also takes a dozen or so minutes. To do this, it is enough to deflate the balloon and remove it using the endoscopic method.

Currently, two most popular types of balloons are used in renowned clinics.

The first is the Orbera Balloon. It is made of strong but smooth silicone that does not irritate the gastric mucosa. It is attached by inserting it into the stomach using the endoscopic method and filling it with physiological saline. Such a balloon stays in the patient’s stomach for a maximum of six months.

The second type is the Spatz3 balloon, which allows you to regulate its volume. This balloon is equipped with a special port, so you can reduce or increase its volume at any time.

Both types of balloons provide a feeling of satiety, which is why the patient starts to eat less. It is important to develop new eating habits and change your lifestyle to maintain the effects of weight loss after the therapy is completed.

During the weight loss with a balloon in the stomach, the patient’s health and weight loss progress will be monitored on an ongoing basis. If necessary, doctors and specialists will make changes to the established action plan.

