Using “Melatonin” To Aid Sleep? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

(CTN News) – You should know these 5 things before taking melatonin-containing sleeping aids. to avoid possibly harmful side effects

Dr. Phayapunthrik Srisawat of the Sleep Center Chulalongkorn Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society lists the following five factors you should be aware of before taking melatonin for sleep:

Before utilizing “Melatonin” to aid in sleep, there are 5 things you should be aware of.

Melatonin can alleviate sleep problems in many syndromes, such as insomnia in the elderly. Relieves jet lag caused by the body’s inability to adapt to changing time zones. Often occurs when traveling by plane. Helps with sleep for people who work in shifts (shift work) as well as treating abnormalities of the life clock in children and adults. Synthetic melatonin can be found in two forms: melatonin, which is registered as a drug under the advice of a doctor in prescribed doses. with melatonin in the form of a supplement which should not be used more than 5 mg/time Melatonin helps to delay bedtime, should be taken 2-3 hours before the time you want to go to bed and should not drive a car or operate machinery after taking melatonin. People with health problems or congenital diseases, especially in the group of epilepsy, blood pressure, depression, and patients with abnormal blood clotting Talk to your doctor and pharmacist before using melatonin. Side effects from the user may include headaches. Stomach upset, anxiety, irritability, fatigue, or may cause mood changes.

Ways to change habits to make it easier to fall asleep

Here are 10 strategies for ensuring adequate sleep and good sleep hygiene:

Every day, go to bed and get up on schedule.

Obtain at least 30 minutes of sunshine in the morning.

Avoid taking naps during the day. It shouldn’t go over 30 minutes unless it can’t be helped.

Regular exercise Nonetheless, you shouldn’t work out two hours before bed.

At least 4 hours before bedtime, stay away from caffeine-containing beverages and late-night meals.

Smoking and alcohol consumption should be avoided at least 4 hours before bed.

Sleep in a cozy bed that is well-ventilated and dark. and sound

Meditation or other forms of relaxation to lessen anxiety.

Only sleep in the bedroom. Never use a cell phone or eat in bed.

If after 30 minutes you still can’t fall asleep, get up and do something else. and then resume sleeping when you’re tired.

Related CTN News:

Big Pharma Keeps Life Saving Cystic Fibrosis Drug From Poor Nations

The 6 Best Ways To Reduce “menstrual pain”