Police Seize 2.5 Million Pills After Drug Gang Abandons Mother and Baby

CHIANG MAI – Police in northern Thailand recently seized millions of illegal drugs following a tense highway chase. A fleeing criminal gang abandoned a young mother and her baby to escape the police. According to Thairath News, this major law enforcement operation unfolded in Chiang Mai on Tuesday morning.

Undercover police officers carefully arranged a secret meeting to purchase drugs from the criminal gang. The five criminal suspects arrived in a white pickup truck to finish the illegal deal. When the brave officers finally revealed their true identities, the panicked suspects quickly drove away.

Key Takeaways

Police successfully seized roughly two and a half million meth pills and valuable gold bars.

Four male suspects immediately fled the chaotic scene, abandoning a young mother and her child.

Authorities are actively searching for the missing men to face very serious criminal charges.

The brave police officers immediately jumped into their vehicles to chase the escaping pickup truck. Both vehicles sped aggressively down the busy highway toward the neighboring San Kamphaeng district area. Suddenly, the fleeing suspects’ truck broke down completely on the side of the busy road.

Four panicked men quickly jumped out of the broken vehicle and ran into the woods. They cowardly left a young mother and her small baby behind in the stranded vehicle. The abandoned young mother is originally from Myanmar and now faces very serious legal problems.

Massive Haul of Drugs and Gold Found

When the dedicated officers searched the abandoned vehicle, they discovered a truly massive contraband stash. Police investigators safely recovered eight large sacks that contained approximately 2.5 million dangerous methamphetamine pills. This incredible law enforcement discovery will keep these harmful substances away from innocent local communities.

The criminal drug gang also left behind a large amount of valuable gold and cash. Officers quickly confiscated solid gold bars and fine gold jewelry worth about 1.5 million baht. Furthermore, the investigating authorities found nearly 300,000 baht in physical cash hidden inside the truck.

Police Vow to Catch Escaped Suspects

Regional police commanders held a major press conference on Thursday to discuss this successful operation. The proud officials openly displayed the recovered drugs, the valuable gold, and the seized cash. They also publicly praised the undercover police team for their incredible bravery and fast actions.

Authorities are currently expanding their ongoing investigation to track down the four missing male suspects. The captured young mother is speaking with investigators to provide helpful clues about the gang. Law enforcement leaders firmly believe they will arrest the remaining criminals in the coming days.

This highly successful sting operation is part of a larger campaign to stop drug trafficking. The Thai government remains strictly committed to removing dangerous illegal drugs from our local streets. Citizens are always strongly encouraged to report any suspicious criminal activities to their local police.

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