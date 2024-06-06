UnitedHealth Hack Leaves Community Health Centers Encumbered By Red Tape

(CTN News) – Over three months after a cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group’s technology division, some community health centers are still struggling with operational issues and bureaucratic hoops to collect reimbursements for 30 million low-income and UnitedHealth uninsured patients.

In the US, UnitedHealth, a branch of the largest health insurance provider in the US, handles over half of all medical claims in the US for roughly 900,000 doctors, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals, and 600 labs. In addition, it oversees additional support services including call centers.

UnitedHealth briefly went offline on February 21 due to ransomware.

There was a period of time when some of them, like the medical claims system, hadn’t fully recovered before they had to be replaced.

Five community health centers or systems told Reuters in interviews that they were still looking for missing payments and making up for previously missed medical claims. Three stated that they had lost clients as a result of various disruptions caused by hackers.

“The negative long-term consequences of this huge disruption in reimbursement are bad for providers whose profit margin was slim to begin with,” said Hannah Neprash, assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities’ Division of Health Policy & Management.

“All places that treat a large share of publicly insured patients, such as rural hospitals, safety net hospitals, and community health centers,” Neprash said.

A UnitedHealth spokesman declined to comment on issues raised by providers regarding continuous reimbursement or phone service. The company’s website states that service restoration is either in the process of being completed or is already underway.

The CEO of UnitedHealth, Andrew Witty, testified about the breach in May before a U.S. Senate committee, saying that it was causing “incredible disruption” throughout the healthcare system.

The company has given $6.5 billion in loans to suppliers as of last month. Roughly 34% went to safety net hospitals and community health centers, per Witty’s testimony before the committee.

IN OVERIME

Staff members at Nevada UnitedHealth Centers’ 26 locations have consistently worked more than 100 hours of overtime per week, according to J.C. Flowers, executive vice president of revenue cycle and population health, in order to file additional documentation to clarify patient eligibility or correct claims that were incorrectly denied.

He adds that although the health facilities are desperate for labor hours, they may have to lay off employees in order to deal with their poor cash flow and pursue unpaid insurance claims.

“When you’re used to a million dollars a month in revenue, and all of a sudden you’re going to do $600,000 for eight months, it’s a real concern,” said Flowers, whose company, Nevada Health Centers, employs 150 professionals.

The documentation required to support each payment, with insurance claims backlogged for months, is the main ongoing burden that the hack has imposed on providers, according to Terrence Cunningham, policy director of the American Hospital Association.

91% of physicians surveyed by the American Medical Association in April believed that increasing staffing levels was required to offset the financial losses brought on by the breach.

According to Julia Skapik, chief medical information officer of the National Association of Community Health Centers, organizations will have to reallocate funding as a result, which will affect them for the duration of the fiscal year, at a minimum.

UnitedHealth gets $4.4 billion in government funding a year.

INDATIENT PERSONS

Several experts claimed that interrupted services had a detrimental effect on their interactions with patients.

Delaware Valley Community Health, located in Philadelphia, broke off its relationship with a call center that was using equipment from Change Healthcare.

“We’ve had to use our own employees to try and answer the phones, and we’ve gotten patients upset with us,” said Dr. A. Scott McNeal, CEO of Delaware Valley. He added that longer wait times caused some patients to hang up without scheduling appointments.

Chief Executive Ronan Gannon of LCH Health and Community Services, a Kennett Square, Pennsylvania provider, claims that some patients blamed the practice and departed.

He asserted that LCH’s financial crisis has worsened as a result of the departure of higher-paying privately insured patients and an increase in the percentage of patients paying lower rates without insurance.

