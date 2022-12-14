Connect with us

High Tide has Started Selling Cannabis Seeds Online in the U.S.
News

(CTN News) – After the nation’s narcotics agency concluded that they might be sold publicly, High Tide has begun selling cannabis seeds online in the United States, the Cannabis merchant said on Tuesday.

The firm said the sale would begin via its e-commerce businesses, Grasscity and Smoke Cartel, before extending to its other retail platforms the following year.

According to the company’s chief executive Raj Grover, “this new business venture will greatly expand our U.S. customer base, which currently sits at 2.4 million through our ancillary cannabis business lines, and sets us up well to take advantage of federal legalization in the United States when it comes.”

The non-intoxicating marijuana known as hemp, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, includes cannabis seeds.

As long as the THC, the component of marijuana that causes the “high,” does not exceed a certain threshold, the government approves its sales throughout the nation.

Although the federal government still prohibits using cannabis seeds to cultivate the plant, they are ingested for their alleged health advantages.

