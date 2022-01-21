The Batman is Set To be The Longest Batman Film Ever Made, Check Its Runtime

The Batman – Robert Pattinson fans were already ecstatic when they heard that a new Robert Pattinson movie was coming. The movie would become the longest-running film in the Batman series.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. insiders confirmed that Robert Pattinson’s The Batman will run for 2 hours, 55 minutes, including eight minutes of credits. As the longest Batman movie of all time, Zack Snyder’s Justice League ranks first with four hours and two minutes, followed by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute.

Recently released Spider-man No Way Home ran for 2 hours and 28 minutes, Joker’s duration was 2 hours and 2 minutes, and Batman trilogy’s 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises ran for 2 hours and 44 minutes.

More about Robert Pattinson’s film The Batman

The movie is a reboot of the Batman movie franchise based on the DC Comics character Batman. Filmed by Matt Reeves, the movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth., Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, a GCPD officer, Rupert Penry-Jones as Don Mitchell Jr., Gotham’s mayor and more. Robert Con O’Neill will appear in the film, although his role hasn’t yet been revealed.

The movie, produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho, and Dylan Clark Productions, was originally scheduled to release in June 2021, but it was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Batman movie will now be released in the U.S. in March 2022. Additionally, it is exciting news that the movie will launch a Batman shared universe, with two sequels and two spin-off television series in development.

Watch The Batman Trailer ahead-

