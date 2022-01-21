Hollywood News
The Batman is Set To be The Longest Batman Film Ever Made, Check Its Runtime
The Batman – Robert Pattinson fans were already ecstatic when they heard that a new Robert Pattinson movie was coming. The movie would become the longest-running film in the Batman series.
The Hollywood Reporter reported that Warner Bros. insiders confirmed that Robert Pattinson’s The Batman will run for 2 hours, 55 minutes, including eight minutes of credits. As the longest Batman movie of all time, Zack Snyder’s Justice League ranks first with four hours and two minutes, followed by Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute.
Recently released Spider-man No Way Home ran for 2 hours and 28 minutes, Joker’s duration was 2 hours and 2 minutes, and Batman trilogy’s 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises ran for 2 hours and 44 minutes.
More about Robert Pattinson’s film The Batman
The movie is a reboot of the Batman movie franchise based on the DC Comics character Batman. Filmed by Matt Reeves, the movie stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Colin Farrell as Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot / Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth., Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, a GCPD officer, Rupert Penry-Jones as Don Mitchell Jr., Gotham’s mayor and more. Robert Con O’Neill will appear in the film, although his role hasn’t yet been revealed.
Watch The Batman Trailer ahead-
View this post on Instagram
Fans Reactions to movie becoming longest-running Batman film
Oh, also, #TheBatman being confirmed as THREE HOURS is the best thing to ever happen to me pic.twitter.com/8AKcz8Tbnz
— Battman 🦇 (@BatmanFiles) January 19, 2022
I’m choosing to trust that Matt Reeves & co will justify #TheBatman‘s running time, but it’s worth noting that the best Batman film to date is only 75 minutes long. #MaskOfThePhantasm https://t.co/bYLe5ieooy pic.twitter.com/O3QeMtBd7Y
— Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) January 20, 2022
#TheBatman being 167 minutes long is fine by me. Give me a Bat opus! After a multi-year wait and knowing how meticulous of a world Matt Reeves has created, the anticipation alone should slice through the opening hour. It just means WB let him make his movie, and not theirs. pic.twitter.com/ZdRxbvizMz
— Dan Buffa (@buffa82) January 20, 2022
