It’s Official: Lollapalooza 2023 Lineup Includes Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers And More

(CTN News) – From August 3 to 6, Lollapalooza 2023 will feature Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, the 1975, and Tomorrow X Together, among others.

It is also worth noting that this year’s lineup includes a number of artists such as Fred, Noah Kahan, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, J.I.D., Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Tems, the Rose, Rina Sawayama, Lil Yachty, Rema, Morgan Wade, Lainey Wilson, L’ Impératrice, Ivan Cornejo, Sudan Archives, as well as a few others.

With over 200 musicians expected to perform during the festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, the event will take place over the course of four days and will occupy nine stages.

There has been an announcement from Lollapalooza this week that fans are now able to pre-register on the SMS Presale on the site at lollapalooza.com/ for only US$365 for 4-Day General Admission, which is a Tier 1 price (while supplies last), and also for 4-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets, which are also available at a $300 price, which will last until supplies run out.

In the event that any remaining tickets remain available, they will be put on general sale during a period of time when all of the tickets are available to the general public.

In addition to the one-day tickets, we’ll be releasing the lineup for each day shortly after the tickets become available for purchase.

As long as the ticketed adult is with the child, they will be able to attend Kidzapalooza Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival, and they will be able to take part in a variety of family-friendly performances, activities, music and dance workshops, and other highlights within the festival.

Lollapalooza is widely known for its commitment to the local community. In fact, the festival has donated $2.2 million to the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, which supports arts education in Chicago Public Schools, which is testament to its commitment to the local community.

Aside from these partnerships, Lollapalooza also holds an annual job fair and is a partner with After School Matters. In addition, Lollapalooza actively engages with the Chicago arts and culture community throughout the year by partnering with the African American Heritage Festivals, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed.

There are many sponsors of Lollapalooza in 2018, including T-Mobile, Bud Light, Coinbase, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, BACARDÍ, PayPal, Hulu, Toyota, BMI and Lifeway Kefir.

