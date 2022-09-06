Snoop Dogg Has Won An Emmy Award In The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show 

(CTN News) – Snoop Dogg won an Emmy for his work as a singer and songwriter. Along with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent, the “Gin and Juice” singer won the award on Saturday for his performance at The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Snoop Dogg On The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The performance won in the live Outstanding Variety Special category, which is usually awarded to shows performing during the Tony Awards telecast. Calvin Broadus Jr., who is also known as Snoop Dogg, shared the news on Twitter.

Jay Z (Shawn Carter), Desiree Perez and Jesse Collins, as well as Dave Meyers, Dionne Harmon, and Aaron B. Cooke, executive producers of the halftime show, won Emmys.

In addition to “Still D.R.E.,” “In Da Club,” “Family Affair,” “California Love,” “M.a.a.D City,” and “No More Drama,” the show featured other hits.

Inglewood, California, hosted the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, which also featured hip-hop music and rap for the first time. There were also more than 400 professional dancers and volunteers on hand, a Snoop Dogg style poster and a Crip-walking performance as part of the show.

There was no kneeling allowed during the performance by Eminem, as it was instructed by the NFL. Although the rapper was told not to do so, he defied the order and did so anyway.

This was in order to honor Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL quarterback who was blacklisted. During a game in 2016, Kaepernick made headlines for refusing to stand for the national anthem during the game.

He was protesting against the oppression of Black people in the U.S. Eventually, he decided to take a knee instead, as a mark of respect for the military.

Since his contract with the San Francisco 49ers expired in 2017, he hasn’t played professional football.

Amongst the most memorable halftime shows of all time, Rolling Stone Magazine has ranked the 2022 halftime show as the fourth most impressive show of them all, with Beyoncé taking the third spot.

Prince’s performance in 2007 earned him the first place for his performance and U2 won the number two spot for their performance.

