Jennifer Flavin Files For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage With Sylvester Stallone

( CTN News) – Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone’s wife of more than a quarter of a century, is divorced from him after 25 years of marriage. According to online court records.

Flavin, 54, filed a petition for divorce in Palm Beach County on Friday. The “Rocky” actor, 76, said via his rep Michelle Bega, “I love my family. We are resolving these personal issues amicably and privately.”

The attorneys for Jennifer Flavin have been contacted by USA TODAY.

In 1997, Stallone and Flavin got married and have three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

’40 Years of Rocky’ and Jennifer Flavin:

Among Sylvester Stallone’s most compelling revelations in the new documentary is this snapshot of the actress hugging her daughters. This picture was shared on Jennifer Flavin Instagram account on Aug. 10.

“These girls have always been my priority, nothing else matters. The four of us will always stay together #truth #family #forever,” she wrote alongside the picture.

We are so fortunate to have you as our mother, our rock, and our biggest cheerleader. You are the most incredible mother we could ever ask for.

It was Sistine who described Sistine as the strongest woman she knew. In addition, Scarlet commented on the post with an emoji that represented the heart.

The 25th anniversary of Stallone and Flavin’s marriage was celebrated in May of this year. “I want to wish my amazing wife a very happy 25th anniversary,” wrote the “Creed” actor on social media.

“There are not enough words to describe what this amazing incredibly selfless dedicated patient woman has meant to me and my family and I only wish that she could be with us for another 25 years! Thank you sweetheart for everything you have done for us.”

Jennifer Flavin also posted a message to celebrate the milestone, but it was later removed from her account. In a post on the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary, the former model wrote: “Have a fabulous 25th anniversary and thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our adorable family!”

I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with my husband! Our marriage keeps getting better and better every year! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us!”

