World Polio Day (October 24): The 24th of October marks World Polio Day, a day that raises awareness and resources to eradicate polio. To mark the occasion and to spread the word, communities, Rotarians, and civil society.

and governments and partners are organizing events worldwide to mark this occasion, including a special event at WHO’s European Regional Office with keynote speakers from partners and the Global Certification Commission for Polio Eradication.

During a World Polio Day and Beyond event on 21-22 October, Rotarians and WHO representatives will meet to discuss how polio eradication can be applied to broader public health initiatives so that mothers and children can have a healthier future.

The work that Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Jennifer Jones have done over the years to eradicate polio will be discussed at the event, along with how they plan to continue working together to better the lives of mothers and children.

This year’s World Polio Day follows a global GPEI pledging session, co-hosted by the German Government, held on 18 October at the World Health Summit in Berlin.

In this event, the global community pledged US$2.6 billion towards eradicating polio. As a first step, it indicated global solidarity to mobilize all resources to achieve success.

A polio-free world benefits everyone equally, so we all have a responsibility to help make it a reality. Let’s end polio together!

An African vaccinator, Sadiya, addressed the Berlin pledging event via video: “Together, we will end polio! I’ll do my best. Hopefully, you will do the same.” World Polio Day is the perfect time to follow Sadiya’s lead.

CDC’s Commitment to Ending Polio

As part of CDC’s global efforts to eradicate polio, the following actions are taken:

Public health professionals are recruited, trained, and deployed

Improving the detection and response to outbreaks and increasing vaccine coverage in countries

Promoting vaccine equity

Data collection, analysis, and interpretation from vaccination activities to better understand epidemiology and guide policy and program development.

Together with other countries and organizations worldwide, we can end all forms of polio as part of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative!

