Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 hours ago

on

New York Polio Case Detected, State Of Emergency Declared

(CTN News) _ In this month’s State of Emergencies, polio case tops the list, joining monkeypox and COVID-19. NEWS 10 ABC has the latest details on Governor Kathy Hochul’s new declaration.

Dr. Saperstone says we shouldn’t panic

A new outbreak of polio has been reported in New York. Currently, only one case has been documented, in Rockland County. The virus has now been detected in four counties and the city of New York.

Physicians in the area are concerned about a delay in completing the polio vaccine series. Two years of pandemic quarantines have left some kids behind.

“A child needs four vaccinations to be fully vaccinated,” says Dr. Saperstone.

Make sure you are up-to-date with your doctor and get the recommended vaccines, he says.

Inadvertently spreading disease when Americans took new sanitary precautions in the last century, says Kathrine Kosto.
