Thailand Warms To Drop Temperature Checks

(CTN News) – According to the Ministry of Public Health, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration will be advised to remove temperature measurement devices and checkpoints from all Thailand’s airports and other locations since there is no evidence that the checks prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Rungruang Kitphati, Director of the Health Technical Office at the Ministry of Public Health, says temperature checks were one of the first Covid screening measures introduced because the main symptom of most patients was a high fever.

Due to this, temperature monitoring devices and temperature checkpoints have been installed throughout the country.

Ministry of Public Health to cancel the installation of thermometers, revealing that it does not affect the control of COVID-19

As Thailand’s pandemic situation has improved, Rungruang reports that the Ministry of Public Health has reconsidered the temperature measurement arrangement.

Rungruang stated that there is no evidence that infrared temperature screening devices at airports prevent Covid.

Last year, Singapore removed temperature checks, while the U.S. and Canada did not even recommend the measure, so Rungruang believes it’s time for Thailand to do the same.

At the next CCSA meeting, Rungruang says the ministry would recommend cancelling the temperature checkpoints. According to him, the ministry will continue to encourage booster doses, wearing a face mask in crowded areas, washing hands frequently during the day, and maintaining social distance.