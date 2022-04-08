Second COVID Booster Shot Extends Protection For Just A Few Weeks

According to a study published Tuesday COVID booster, a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine offers only short-term protection from viral infection.

In Israel, 1.25 million people aged 60 and over received their fourth dose between January and March. Only Pfizer vaccines are used in Israel.

According to the study, people who received the fourth dose were half as likely to test positive for COVID-19 four weeks later than those who only received three doses.

Researchers found that by the eighth week, the groups were almost equally likely to catch COVID-19.

Last week, U.S. regulators approved the fourth shot for people 50 and older after much debate. A second COVID booster had already been approved for immunocompromised individuals. Joe Biden, 79, received his on March 30.

Although increased protection against infection was short-lived, the fourth COVID booster continued to provide protection against severe illness for at least six weeks, the study found. In fact, the research period ended before the protection did, leading researchers to suggest future studies.

Only people with the fourth dose were compared to people with the third dose. In previous research, the third dose provided increased infection protection over zero, one, or two doses.

Only 30% of the U.S. population, 98 million people, have received the third dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“For confirmed infections, a fourth dose only provided short-term protection.” the study’s authors wrote.

In conclusion, these analyses demonstrated that a fourth vaccine dose COVID Booster was effective against severe illnesses caused by the omicron variant in comparison with a third dose given more than 4 months earlier.”

Related CTN News: