Pelosi Tested Positive For COVID-19, Was At White House With Biden

Nancy Pelosi tested positive for COVID-19 a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with Joe Biden.

In a tweet Thursday, Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said Pelosi has a positive test result for COVID-19. Pelosi had tested negative earlier this week.

Hammill said the Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted and is grateful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided. Nancy Pelosi will “quarantine in accordance with CDC guidance and encourage everyone to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested regularly.”

Biden and Nancy have only had “brief interactions over the course of the last two days,” and the president was not considered a close contact of the speaker as defined by CDC guidelines – sustained unmasked contact within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes over 24 hours.

“The President tested negative last night as part of his regular testing schedule,” the White House said. “He’ll continue to be tested regularly.” President Obama wishes Speaker Nancy a speedy recovery.”

The 82-year-old Democratic leader’s announcement came days before her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, which was abruptly cancelled. Congress is set to start a two-week spring recess soon.

Pelosi also postponed a planned congressional delegation trip to Asia.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Washington since restrictions have been lifted and more events and gatherings are taking place.

