Polio Vaccine: What You Need to Know?

(CTN News) – The United States (and a large portion of the rest of the globe) has been polio-free for decades due to the development of an effective polio vaccine and the successful vaccination campaign.

So, alarm bells went out when a case of polio with paralysis was confirmed in an unvaccinated individual from New York in July. Additional wastewater testing revealed polio in several counties in New York, confirming local community transmission.

To extend the reach of the vaccination, New York declared a catastrophe in September. Health authorities are urging families to vaccinate their children against polio, which may be fatal and paralyze a person everywhere.

There are two types of polio vaccines: oral polio vaccines, which are still distributed in some countries and are particularly effective in areas where there are outbreaks, and inactivated polio vaccine, which haven’t been available in the US for more than 20 years.

Health authorities may reintroduce an oral polio vaccination, although a newer kind, due to the polio outbreak in New York (connected to the strain also identified in the UK and Israel).

To “proactively keep prepared,” a group that sets recommendations for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention convened last week to discuss polio vaccine varieties. The recent oral polio vaccine (nOPV2) is not yet been approved or advised.

What is known about the polio vaccine is listed below.

Which polio vaccinations are available?

There are two polio vaccination varieties. The only vaccination indicated as a series of four doses commonly given before age 6 is the injectable, inactivated vaccine, which has only been distributed in the US since 2000.

The CDC suggests the first injection at two months. The oral vaccination, commonly known as the Sabin vaccine, is administered orally and includes an attenuated or weakened live virus.

The oral vaccination is given in other nations, and the current outbreak in New York is related to a virus developed from the oral vaccine that has also been found in the UK and Israel.

The CDC stated that these infections are not brought on by youngsters receiving the polio vaccination.

At the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Dr. Amesh Adalja is a senior scholar and physician specializing in infectious diseases.

Because it is less expensive and simpler to administer (no needles are required), the oral polio vaccine is still used in other nations, according to him, and it “provides considerably more strong protection.”

“The Salk vaccination (injectable injection) became preferred when polio hazards lessened,” Adalja said in an email. “The Sabin vaccine was utilized in the US for some time.”

How well does the polio vaccination work?

The CDC reports that two doses of IPV (the inactive vaccine presently offered in the US) are 90% effective and that three doses are at least 99% effective in preventing polio-related paralysis.

That seems very expensive, even for a vaccination that assisted in the eradication of a disease. Although the vaccinations haven’t been thoroughly tested in the US in many years, Kedl believes in their efficacy.

It’s undoubtedly one of the best vaccines ever developed, in any of its forms, according to Kedl. Not because the vaccinations are so advanced and wonderful but because polio is sensitive to a mild immune response.

In other words, relative to other viruses, we could need fewer antibodies made by the vaccination to protect us against polio.

He said, “Polio seems quite vulnerable to being shut off by a small vaccination response. Oh, thank God.

Do I need a booster shot or another polio vaccine?

The CDC has not yet modified its immunization recommendations for the general population due to the virus’s limited local spread in New York.

Adalja said the CDC “actually only recommends boosters in unusual situations, such as travel to locations where wild polio is prevalent or when vaccine-derived strains are spreading.”

New York has expanded the proposal to cover wastewater and healthcare personnel. Some childcare providers in New York neighbourhoods with community transmission or those who may be more likely to come in touch with someone who has polio may also get a booster.

Health authorities in New York advise everyone, even adults who were either never vaccinated or unsure of whether they were, to begin their polio vaccination series as soon as possible if they haven’t already.

Contact your doctor if you reside anywhere in the US and have not had the polio vaccine.

