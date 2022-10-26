COVID Symptoms Have Changed Over Time. Here’s How They’ve Changed Over Time

(CTN News) – COVID patients are no longer losing their taste and smell, according to a new study that illustrates the virus’s constantly changing nature.

In the Zoe Health Study, COVID symptoms included sore throats, runny noses, nasal congestion, persistent coughs, and headaches.

Scientists at Harvard and Stanford universities conducted the study by collecting data from U.S. and U.K. participants via an application.

In contrast with classic, more severe COVID-19 symptoms like persistent coughing, loss of smell, fever, and shortness of breath, the updated symptom list is mild.

Based on the study, these symptoms now rank 5th, 6th, 8th, and 29th.

Current symptoms of one vaccine dose include headaches, runny noses, sore throats, sneezing, and persistent coughs. In the unvaccinated, symptoms include fever instead of sneezing and a sore throat instead of a runny nose.

There is an interesting correlation between those who have been vaccinated and have COVID and those who report sneezing.

The authors recommended getting a COVID test if you have been vaccinated and start sneezing a lot without explanation.

Delta variants tend to thrive in the lower respiratory system, while Omicron variants, especially more recent strains, tend to thrive in the upper respiratory system. Virus evolution, however, may change that.

Experts say that as the virus evolves, it’s impossible to determine whether Omicron is less severe than Delta.

Immune systems are boosted by infection or vaccination-and while antibody immunity lasts only a few months, T-cell immunity lasts much longer, which makes infections milder.

COVID may be becoming more like the seasonal flu, with milder symptoms and a higher incidence during the winter, experts say.

The virus could change course at any time, they caution, adding that it’s too early to tell.

According to Raj, assistant dean of research and associate professor at New York Institute of Technology in Jonesboro, Ark.,

Researchers are keeping an eye on strains of COVID that look like hybrids of Omicron and Delta, as well as one that is actually a hybrid of the two.

