Thailand Postpones Labeling Covid-19 an Endemic Disease

Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has postponed downgrading Covid-19 to an endemic disease — an announcement that was expected to be made July 1, 2022 — to a later date.

This follows a rise in Covid-19 infections of the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants.

The National Security Council’s secretary-general, Gen Supoj Malaniyom, said the original plan had to be revised due to a spike in lung infections among new Covid-19 cases, which hit 684 on Thursday, a steep increase over the past two weeks.

Next week, the Public Health Ministry will revise its measures and plans before submitting them to the CCSA.

Rise in Covid-19 Cases in Thailand

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has sufficient capacity to handle daily cases because only 9% of hospital beds nationwide are occupied, he said. The government will have to take additional measures if that figure rises above 25%.

Gen Supoj also told the Bangkok Post that the government should continue to impose the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations. This is in order to better manage the pandemic.

We will put all normal laws in Thailand into effect as soon as the Covid-19 situation improves, as we expect it will, said Gen Supoj.

There are still many problems that concern the Ministry of Public Health in Thailand that cannot be handled by normal laws, so the state of emergency must continue.”