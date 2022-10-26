Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

on

Skin Cancer Screening Still Lacks Evidence, USPSTF Reports

(CTN News) – Screening asymptomatic adolescents and adults for skin cancer is not proven to be beneficial and harm-free, according to the U.S.

Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). USPSTF published a draft recommendation statement online Oct. 25 based on these findings.

In a systematic review conducted by Nora B. Henrikson, Ph.D., M.P.H. at Kaiser Permanente Evidence-based Practice Center in Portland, Oregon, and colleagues,

The benefits and harms of routine skin cancer screening in asymptomatic screening populations aged 15 years and older were reviewed to update the 2016 USPSTF recommendation.

In this update, seventeen brand-new studies were identified. Based on direct evidence, routine skin cancer screening did not reduce mortality.

A minimal amount of evidence was found regarding the long-term harms of screening in the psychosocial and cosmetic fields.

As compared to usual care or lesion-directed examinations, routine clinician skin examinations did not increase detection of keratinocyte carcinoma, melanoma, or skin cancer precursor lesions.

Further, routine skin examinations did not predict invasive melanoma stage at detection.

The USPSTF concludes that there is insufficient evidence to assess the balance of benefits and harms of visual skin examination to screen adolescents and adults for skin cancer (I statement).

Public comments are being sought on the draft evidence review and recommendation statement.

What are the 4 signs of skin cancer?

A large brownish spot with darker speckles. A mole that changes in color, size or feel or that bleeds. A small lesion with an irregular border and portions that appear red, pink, white, blue or blue-black. A painful lesion that itches or burns.

