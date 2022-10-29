Connect with us

Health

Published

2 hours ago

on

In 2022, 6,883 Monkeypox Cases Were Reported In African Countries, Resulting In 173 Deaths

(CTN News) – A total of 6,883 monkeypox cases have been reported in 13 African countries since the start of 2022, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

According to the Africa CDC, 173 deaths have also been recorded during the same period, with a case fatality ratio of 2.5 per cent.

It was reported by the Xinhua news agency that of the 6,883 cases, 5,992 were suspected cases, while 891 were confirmed cases.

In addition to eight countries with endemic Monkeypox Cases, five countries without endemic monkeypox also reported cases.

According to the Africa CDC, Benin, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Liberia, and Nigeria are the eight endemic countries; Egypt, Morocco, Mozambique, South Africa, and Sudan are the five non-endemic countries.

Following the announcement by the World Health Organization that Monkeypox Cases is a global public health emergency of international concern.

This was made in July this year. The Africa CDC has been urging African countries to enhance laboratory diagnostic capabilities for monkeypox and genomic sequencing capabilities.

Additionally, the continental health body encouraged African states to develop and distribute both general and tailored risk communication messages for communities and vulnerable populations.

In 1958, Monkeypox Cases was first detected in laboratory monkeys. It is believed to be transmitted from wild animals such as rodents to humans.

It is a rare viral disease that is transmitted through contact with body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. There is usually a fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes associated with this infection.

