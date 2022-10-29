Flu Season Could Be Severe, Say UT Extension Experts

Connect with us

(CTN News) – It is anticipated that more people will become infected with the Flu Season virus as other respiratory viruses increase and COVID-19 pandemic precautions are relaxed.

UT Extension health experts warn Tennesseans that this flu season may be more severe than in previous years.

As cases of other respiratory viruses rise, and more COVID-19 pandemic precautions are relaxed, more people will be exposed to the influenza virus, according to Soghra Jarvandi, associate professor and community health specialist at UT Extension.

By taking precautions against COVID-19, fewer people became ill with the Flu Season and were hospitalized with severe illnesses during the pandemic.

Taking these precautions not only reduced COVID-19 cases, but also lowered the risk of exposure to other respiratory diseases, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

It is possible for anyone to become infected with the flu virus. There are, however, some populations that are at a higher risk of complications:

  • Children under the age of five

  • Seniors 65 and older

  • HIV/AIDS patients

  • Cancer patients

From 2012-2020, an average of 32 million Americans were affected by the flu, resulting in an average of 36,000 deaths.

Jarvandi recommends a flu vaccine.

Generally, anyone six months of age or older should receive an annual Flu Season vaccine. Jarvandi emphasized that vaccination is particularly critical for people who are at a high risk of suffering serious complications from the influenza virus.

In addition to wearing a mask or isolating when you are ill, washing your hands frequently, eating well, getting enough sleep, and exercising regularly are all key steps in avoiding the flu.

When flu season begins?

The exact timing and duration of flu seasons varies, but flu activity often begins to increase in October. Most of the time flu activity…..

