Health

COVID-19: Experts Predict Another COVID Winter
COVID-19: Experts Predict Another COVID Winter

(CTN News) – Although COVID-19 cases have been declining and restrictions have been lifted, experts believe that another wave of cases will emerge this winter.

With lower numbers and fewer restrictions, many believe that families will finally be able to enjoy a normal holiday season.

Some experts do not feel the same way and expect another COVID winter.

Is there really going to be another winter wave of COVID-19 this year?

The number of cases across the nation has remained low since the peak in July, according to My Twin Tiers. The BA.5 Omicron variant was responsible for that peak.

Additionally, each day and week, fewer hospitalizations and deaths have been reported.

COVID-19 cases are expected to increase as temperatures fall, however.

The U.S. has seen a trend since COVID-19 first gained traction in 2020 that contributes to this belief.

The Hill interviewed Lin Chen, director of the Mount Auburn Travel Medicine Center and associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

Despite decreasing cases in the United States, Chen said that some areas are experiencing an increase in virus levels within their wastewater samples.

There is an increase in virus levels in about a quarter of the 800 wastewater sites that have been tested.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Asia and Europe.

There are few restrictions on travel during the holidays, and Americans are planning to take advantage of them.

In the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, New York City’s official tourism marketing company predicts 6.5 million visitors.

In order to remain safe, Chen recommends that travelers invest in high quality masks and stay in areas with proper ventilation.

Testing should also be conducted before, during, and after a trip.

Even if you are healthy, it is a good idea to keep an eye out for people nearby who may have immune system issues or who may be elderly and at higher risk.

Updated COVID Boosters Could Have Been Better

Reconstruction Surgery After Breast Cancer Leads To Changes In Upper Limb Movement

According to CDC Report, Monkeypox Has ‘Tragic’ Outcomes For HIV Patients
