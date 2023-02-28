Thailand’s Visa Applications Increased By 576% In 2022: VFS Global

(CTN News) – In 2022, visa applications from Thailand increased by 576 percent, according to global visa management business VFS Global.

Although visa applications are still below pre-pandemic levels, the five-fold surge demonstrates that Thais are rediscovering their sense of adventure under loosened international limitations, according to TNA.

Head of VFS Global Australasia, Kaushik Ghosh

The huge increase in visa requests from Thailand, according to Kaushik Ghosh, head of VFS Global Australasia, “indicates that traveler confidence has recovered more quickly than anticipated.

We anticipate this momentum to continue once the peak outbound travel season begins in March, so anyone planning international travel outside of Thailand has to apply for a visa well in advance to beat the last-minute crush.

According to the business, an increasing number of individuals worldwide choose to use the Visa At Your Doorstep (VAYD) service, which enables applicants to quickly complete every step of their visa applications from home.

The VAYD service allows users to submit applications, register for biometrics, and have their passports couriered back to their chosen place.

For visa applications to Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and the UK, VAYD services are accessible in Thailand.

Bookings for VAYD increased by 27% in 2018 over 2021.

Ghosh commented on the pattern.

“After the pandemic, more sophisticated travelers choose contactless and personalized services.

Many applicants prefer options like VAYD or the Premium Lounge that provide a seamless visa application process without standing in line because health concerns are increasingly a deciding factor in international travel.

“As the digital consumer experience continues to develop quickly, we anticipate a rise in demand for such premium services that let users prioritize safe travel.”

Application for visas to Australia, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Netherlands,

In Thailand, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK, can be made through VFS Global.

Several VFS Global offices handling applications for travel to many countries are in Bangkok.

