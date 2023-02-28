New BMW X1 sDrive18i 2023 (U11) Official Price In Thailand

(CTN News) – The official selling price in Thailand for the brand-new 2023 BMW X1 sDrive18i (U11), which has a 1.5-liter turbo 3-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum power of 156 horsepower and 7-speed automated transmission, is 2,249,000 baht (price includes the BSI Standard package). Steptronic blade

The appearance of the 2018 BMW X1 sDrive18i is entirely new. Emphasizes clean, angular lines and a sporty, contemporary appearance.

Equipped with adaptive LED headlights and a high beam assist system that match the big dual kidney grille’s almost square appearance.

With 17-inch Star-spoke alloy wheels, Comfort Access System, automatic dimming on the driver’s side, and aluminum roof rails with aluminum satination

BMW X1 sDrive18i 2023 Interior

Sports seats with electrically adjustable Sensatec Perforated leather upholstery are featured inside the cabin.

The interior of the cabin is decorated with black high-gloss gloss, a luxury decorative console, a high-definition curved Widescreen Display, BMW ConnectedDrive connectivity system, stereo type audio system, automatically dimming rear view mirror, driving assistant system (Driving Assistant), parking assistant system, etc.

Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Intelligent Emergency Call, Crash Sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, front airbags, front side airbags, and curtain airbags are some of the safety features of the BMW X1 sDrive18i.

The BMW X1 sDrive18i is powered by a 1.5 liter BMW TwinPower Turbo 3-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum output of 156 horsepower at 4,900 to 6,500 rpm and 230 Nm at 1,500 to 4,600 rpm.

With an average fuel consumption of 12.7 km/l, the Steptronic 7-speed dual-clutch can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9 seconds. It can also travel as fast as 215 km/h (as shown on the ECO Sticker).

Three colors are offered for the body of the BMW X1 sDrive18i model year 2023:

Alpine White Solid color

Black Sapphire Metallic

Space Silver Metallic

The cost of the brand-new BMW X1 sDrive18i 2023 is 2,249,000 Thai Baht (price includes BSI Standard maintenance package).

